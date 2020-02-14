Outdoor briefs

Learn about these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators. We’ll explore what makes these birds unique, then walk to find some. For all ages. $2 per person. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 21 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Dress for the weather.

Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound, IL. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.

Deer wasting disease found in 2 NE Iowa counties

DES MOINES — Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in wild deer from Woodbury, Winneshiek, Fayette and Decatur counties this year, bringing the total number of counties where wild deer have tested positive to eight.

“We will schedule meetings in these areas in the next few months to discuss chronic wasting disease, our response and the role hunters play in helping us to manage for this disease,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR.

The DNR sets up surveillance zones and works with hunters to collect samples and get a better idea of the spread of the disease.