Outdoor briefs

Conservation District hosting trip to Dickson Mounds and Emiquon Preserve
DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a Trip to Dickson Mounds State Museum and Emiquon Preserve on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The trip departs from Rock Springs Nature Center.
Travel with staff to Lewistown, Ill. for a natural and cultural history road trip. We’ll explore exhibits illustrating Native American life at Dickson Mounds State Museum. Then, we’ll visit the Emiquon Preserve, a restored wetland habitat that provides cover for migrating birds. A fee of $25 per person covers transportation. Museum admission is free but donations are accepted. We will stop for a quick bite to eat along the way, or you may bring your own lunch. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 25 at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Prowl for owls at Griswold Conservation Area
DECATUR -- Look for owls at night with Macon County Conservation District staff during an Owl Prowl at Griswold Conservation Area, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Learn about these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators. We’ll explore what makes these birds unique, then walk to find some. For all ages. $2 per person. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 21 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Dress for the weather.
Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound, IL. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Deer wasting disease found in 2 NE Iowa counties
DES MOINES — Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed in wild deer from Woodbury, Winneshiek, Fayette and Decatur counties this year, bringing the total number of counties where wild deer have tested positive to eight.
“We will schedule meetings in these areas in the next few months to discuss chronic wasting disease, our response and the role hunters play in helping us to manage for this disease,” said Tyler Harms, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR.
The DNR sets up surveillance zones and works with hunters to collect samples and get a better idea of the spread of the disease.
The Iowa DNR submitted nearly 7,000 deer tissue samples for testing from hunter harvested or road killed deer collected statewide in the 2019-2020 season that resulted in 43 positive wild deer.
The DNR contacted all hunters with a positive deer and offered options for carcass disposal. The Centers for Disease Control advises against consuming animals that have tested positive.
The Iowa DNR has been testing deer for chronic wasting disease since 2002. The first positive was in 2013 near Harpers Ferry in Allamakee County. To date, there have been 89 positive wild deer.