Outdoor briefs

Conservation District accepting applications for upland game hunting
DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is accepting applications for upland game hunting at Friends Creek Conservation Area’s Upland Game Management Area. Hunters must apply by Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 for the one-day hunts.
The area is open for hunting on Nov. 7, 8, 11, 14, 18, 25, 28, Dec. 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, 31, and Jan. 3.
To apply, send an envelope to Upland Game Hunt, Macon County Conservation District, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, Illinois, 62521 containing the following: a large (no. 10 business) self-addressed stamped envelope, and a letter which includes the applicant’s name, phone number, a photocopy of their valid 2020 Illinois hunting license and habitat stamp (if under 16, a hunter safety certificate number), and the three dates you wish to apply for, ranked first choice through third choice.
If drawn, each successful applicant will be assigned one date. A drawing will be held to fill all available hunting dates.
Participants will be notified of the status of their application. Each hunter selected may bring up to three hunting partners to the hunting area. For more information call Ethan Snively at 217-542-7351.
Vermont farmer returns prosthetic leg that skydiver lost during jump
WEST ADDISON, Vt. — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.
Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.
“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.
Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.
He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg. Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday in a soybean field. Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.
Group broke into N.C. lighthouse for the view
HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — The National Park Service says that a group of young people broke into a lighthouse on North Carolina's southern Outer Banks seemingly for the view.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the alleged break-in occurred early Monday morning at the historic Cape Lookout Lighthouse.
Authorities said that the five suspects “in their late teens or early twenties” reached the island by boat. They then crept up to the lighthouse door and used tools to get inside.
“Seems they were looking to break in for the view,” Cape Lookout Public Information Officer B.G. Horvat told McClatchy News. “Yes, they did make it to the top.”
Horvat said they “admitted their guilt” and were issued citations. Nothing was damaged or taken. Their names were not released.
The 161-year-old lighthouse is closed for the season. Only park staff and the U.S. Coast Guard visit for maintenance checks.
