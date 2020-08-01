Outdoor briefs

WEST ADDISON, Vt. — A Vermont skydiver who lost his prosthetic leg during a jump has it back, thanks to a farmer who kept an eye out for it and spotted it in a soybean field.

Double amputee Chris Marckres, of Hyde Park, went for a jump Saturday at Vermont Skydiving Adventures in West Addison and lost one of his prosthetic legs after leaping from the plane.

“I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it,” Marckres told NECN and NBC10 Boston.

Marckres, who was harnessed to an instructor, landed safely.

He then put out the word on social media that he’d lost his leg. Farmer Joe Marszalkowski saw the post before finding the prosthetic on Sunday in a soybean field. Beyond a few scratches, it was undamaged.

Group broke into N.C. lighthouse for the view

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. — The National Park Service says that a group of young people broke into a lighthouse on North Carolina's southern Outer Banks seemingly for the view.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the alleged break-in occurred early Monday morning at the historic Cape Lookout Lighthouse.