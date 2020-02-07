Outdoor briefs

Prowl for owls at Griswold Conservation Area

DECATUR -- Look for owls at night with Macon County Conservation District staff during an Owl Prowl at Griswold Conservation Area, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Learn about these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators. We’ll explore what makes these birds unique, then walk to find some. For all ages. $2 per person. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 21 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Dress for the weather.

Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.

Preschool peepers learning about woodpeckers

DECATUR -- Young children with an adult buddy are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Preschool Peepers: Wild Woodpeckers on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Children and their adult buddies will explore these unique birds and make a woodpecker craft to take home. All supplies will be provided. Preschool Peepers programs are ideal for ages 3-5, but all ages are welcome. This program is free but you must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 14 at MaconCountyConservation.org.