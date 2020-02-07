Outdoor briefs

Prowl for owls at Griswold Conservation Area
DECATUR -- Look for owls at night with Macon County Conservation District staff during an Owl Prowl at Griswold Conservation Area, on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Learn about these forest-dwelling nocturnal predators. We’ll explore what makes these birds unique, then walk to find some. For all ages. $2 per person. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 21 at MaconCountyConservation.org. Dress for the weather.
Griswold Conservation Area is located in Blue Mound. To get to Griswold Conservation Area from Decatur, go south on Route 48 for 12 miles, turn right onto Blue Mound Rd. and right onto Meridian Rd. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Preschool peepers learning about woodpeckers
DECATUR -- Young children with an adult buddy are invited to Rock Springs Nature Center for Preschool Peepers: Wild Woodpeckers on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. Children and their adult buddies will explore these unique birds and make a woodpecker craft to take home. All supplies will be provided. Preschool Peepers programs are ideal for ages 3-5, but all ages are welcome. This program is free but you must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 14 at MaconCountyConservation.org.
Rock Springs Nature Center is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.
Conservation District hosting trip to Cahokia Mounds
DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a Trip to Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. The trip departs from Rock Springs Nature Center.
The remains of the most sophisticated prehistoric native civilization north of Mexico are preserved at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site. Explore the archaeological remnants of an ancient settlement that is known today as Cahokia. A fee of $25 per person covers transportation. Museum admission is free but donations are accepted. We will stop for a quick bite to eat along the way, or you may bring your own lunch. Must pre-register online by noon on Feb. 11 at MaconCountyConservation.org.