Outdoor briefs

Pheasants & Quail Forever membership banquet

The Lincolnland chapter of Pheasants & Quail Forever, for Macon County, will be hosting their 12th Annual Membership Banquet on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Decatur Knights of Columbus Hall. Activities will include a ribeye steak dinner or kids meal, live and silent auctions, 50/50 cash raffle, gun raffles, kids games and assorted other activities. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction is at 8 p.m.

Conservation District hosting eagle viewing trip

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District invites area residents to enjoy an eagle viewing trip in February. The trip is open to all ages. The trip departs from and returns to Rock Springs Nature Center. A fee of $25/person covers all transportation.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., join staff on a trip to Starved Rock State Park to watch eagles on the Illinois River. We’ll also visit the Lock and Dam Museum. Bring your own lunch or purchase one from the Starved Rock Lodge restaurant. Dress warmly and be prepared to spend time outside. Must pre-register online by noon the day before the trip at MaconCountyConservation.org.

Rock Springs Conservation Area is located on the southwestern edge of Decatur. To get to Rock Springs from Decatur, go south on Route 48 and turn west onto Rock Springs Road or go south on Wyckles Road and turn east onto Rock Springs Road. Watch for signs. Plenty of parking is available.

