Outdoor enthusiasts reject wholesale changes to deer season

The proposal to extend the gun season to 19 days failed by nearly a three-to-one margin, 42,208 to 14,820, with 2,261 having no opinion. The 16-day idea failed by more than a two-to-one margin, 38,106 to 15,599.

The DNR included a number of other questions centered on reducing competition from additional deer seasons. Board members fear those seasons are diluting excitement about the traditional nine-day gun season.

Those proposals included eliminating the four-day antlerless-only December hunt; prohibiting any hunting for two or five days leading up to the gun season; limiting the crossbow season to the month of October and restarting it after the gun season ends; and closing the crossbow season in November and re-opening it after the gun season. The crossbow season currently runs from mid-September to early January, in concurrence with the archery season.

The department also asked how many would support invalidating crossbow and archery buck tags during the nine-day gun season. Hunters could still legally use crossbows and bows, but they would need a firearm tag for any kill.

Respondents supported eliminating the December hunt, with about 33,000 voting to get rid of it compared with about 20,500 voting to keep it. Nearly 5,700 had no opinion.