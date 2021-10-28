 Skip to main content
HALLOWEEN 2021
BOO AT THE ZOO: BY THE NUMBERS

415,084 visitors. 40 pumpkins destroyed by squirrels. Boo at Zoo: By the numbers

10 treat stations. 314 animals. And 40 destroyed pumpkins.

  • 0

DECATUR — Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo has been a tradition for local families for nearly 40 years. With a few changes along the way, including a pandemic that nearly shut the event down, the festivities include many activities centered around the Halloween season and the animals that live in the zoo.

The staff and volunteers have adjusted to the times. Limiting and organizing the guests who enter the zoo was successful last year, according to Zoo Director Ken Frye.

“By limiting the number of people in the time slots, we actually got really good feedback from that,” he said. “It helped spread people out through the event. There were no lines.”

The Endangered Species Carousel and the Z.O. & O. Express Train are back in operation for Boo at the Zoo. However, masks will be required while visiting any indoor exhibits. “Once you come into the gift shop, you need to have a mask on,” Frye said. “Outside, you don’t need the mask on.”

Here's a look at Boo at the Zoo by the numbers ... 

10 

Treat stations located throughout the zoo.

8,904

200

Boo at the Zoo volunteers including Mike Reitzel carve pumpkins in 2020.

Attendance last year. A typical year can have 10,000 to 13,000. The highest count was 15,794 in 2000.

46

Headstones located throughout the zoo.

314

46

Headstones dot Scovill Zoo for Boo at the Zoo in 2018.

Animals at the zoo.

14

Inflatable characters.

1984

Year Boo at the Zoo started

27

10

Michelle Hill, left, and her daughter Darshay Hill pass out treats at Boo at the Zoo in 2017. 

Volunteers needed for weeknights. Fifty-four volunteers on the weekends.

120,000

Individual candy and treats given away during the event.

200

Approximate number of pumpkins carved by volunteers for the event.

2,500

A wall containing 64 carved pumpkins at Boo at the Zoo is shown in 2015.

40

Pumpkins usually destroyed by squirrels.

2,500

40

A squirrel finds his own treat stations during a past year's Boo at the Zoo going from one pumpkin to another snacking and leaving a mess.

Tea candles used to light the jack-o-lanterns for the total event.

415,084 

Total number of Boo at the Zoo visitors since 1984, as of Sunday. 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

If you go

WHAT: Boo at the Zoo

WHERE: Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Road 

HOURS: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 28 and 29; 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30; and 3-6 p.m. Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 31

ADMISSION: $5.75 collecting treats; $4.75 not collecting treats; free for age 1 and under not collecting treats

