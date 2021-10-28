415,084 visitors. 40 pumpkins destroyed by squirrels. Boo at Zoo: By the numbers

DECATUR — Scovill Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo has been a tradition for local families for nearly 40 years. With a few changes along the way, including a pandemic that nearly shut the event down, the festivities include many activities centered around the Halloween season and the animals that live in the zoo.

The staff and volunteers have adjusted to the times. Limiting and organizing the guests who enter the zoo was successful last year, according to Zoo Director Ken Frye.

“By limiting the number of people in the time slots, we actually got really good feedback from that,” he said. “It helped spread people out through the event. There were no lines.”

The Endangered Species Carousel and the Z.O. & O. Express Train are back in operation for Boo at the Zoo. However, masks will be required while visiting any indoor exhibits. “Once you come into the gift shop, you need to have a mask on,” Frye said. “Outside, you don’t need the mask on.”

Here's a look at Boo at the Zoo by the numbers ...

10

Treat stations located throughout the zoo.

8,904

Attendance last year. A typical year can have 10,000 to 13,000. The highest count was 15,794 in 2000.

46

Headstones located throughout the zoo.

314

Animals at the zoo.

14

Inflatable characters.

1984

Year Boo at the Zoo started

27

Volunteers needed for weeknights. Fifty-four volunteers on the weekends.

120,000

Individual candy and treats given away during the event.

200

Approximate number of pumpkins carved by volunteers for the event.

40

Pumpkins usually destroyed by squirrels.

2,500

Tea candles used to light the jack-o-lanterns for the total event.

415,084

Total number of Boo at the Zoo visitors since 1984, as of Sunday.

