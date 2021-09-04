A celebration of life, competition at Nelson Park Disc Golf Course

DECATUR — With the grass still wet from the night before, disc golf enthusiasts gathered at the Nelson Park Disc Golf Course to compete and celebrate the life of local player Cody Drew.

“When we learned about losing him the first thing that came to mind is what can I do to not only help his family gain closure but at the same time, do something to memorialize one of my best friends,” said Damon Morstatter, vice president of the Decatur Disc Golf Club. “I figured it's something that he would want me to do and it’s really on of the only things that I can do.”

Dozens of disc golf players from around Central Illinois competed Saturday in the third annual The Fam Cody Drew Classic tournament, a sanctioned event by the Professional Disc Golf Association.

The tournament was made in honor of Cody L. Drew, a local disc golf player and friend to many, who was a victim of a fatal stabbing three years ago. He was 24 years old.

Morstatter, who is also the tournament director, said Drew was one of the few people who convinced him to play disc golf in 2014. Morstatter later began competing on a regular basis and playing on a professional level.

Having met during a rough period in his life, Morstatter said he was surprised by Drew’s carefree spirit and mentality, which threw him off at first, but later grew on him as the two continued to play together at Nelson Park.

“With my competitive drive I just wanted to start getting better and better,” Morstatter said. “I’m watching videos, I’m out playing as much as I can and then occasionally it would be a week or two where Cody doesn’t come out and he’s throwing just as well as us.”

“It was frustrating but humbling, and no matter what, there were smiles across the entire golf course,” said Morstatter.

Players on Saturday received a player pack with items like custom stamped discs, a tie-dyed towel, and stickers of Drew that were designed and created by a sales representative at Decatur Blueprint, Grant Webber.

Webber, who is also a member of the Decatur Disc Golf Club, said he only played a couple rounds with Drew, but every member tries to contribute to Drew’s legacy in some way.

The first year of the tournament, the group put up a bench in honor of Drew outside the Winery tavern. This year they hope to pay for a practice basket wrapped in the sticker graphic, Webber said.

“Disc golf is a weird community and I think [Drew] fit right in with that,” Webber said. “It’s a big community and everyone’s trying to look out for everyone else.”

Others, like professional disc golfer Adrian Chevalier from Urbana, said he loves playing the Nelson Park course and tries to attend a tournament ever weekend to grow his rating in the Professional Disc Golf Association.

“This is where it starts,” Chevalier said. “Starting in local tournaments, build it up to bigger tournaments and eventually make it to the big boys.”

Newcomers Tyler Pasley said he picked up disc golf about a year ago and is also looking grow his rating. At the same time, he is looking forward to beating his dad on the course.

“I’m glad we’re able to play a tournament and meet new people,” Pasley said. “I’m also thankful that the tournament director is out here making events that people can come and play in and just have a good time.”

