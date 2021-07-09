Adopt a duck for Decatur's Duck Derby

DECATUR — Participants for the annual Duck Derby, a fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Illinois, are able to adopt a duck to race in the event.

Ducks start at $10.

Nearly 5,000 rubber ducks will race on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the museum. Racing heats will be down a custom-built, water-propelled racetrack. The final race will award $3,000 to the first place duck, followed by $1,500 and $500 going to the ducks finishing second and third.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three $200 “Lucky Ducks,” sponsored by Corley Family Dental, will be drawn on WSOY radio programs leading up to the event. The ducks will be drawn from all currently purchased ducks and do not disqualify someone from winning the grand prize.

Ducks can be “adopted” at CMofIL.org or by calling 217-423-5437.

Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Children’s Museum of Illinois.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.