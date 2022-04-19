Ancient sporting skills to be on display at Highland Games in Decatur

DECATUR — The tossing of tree trunk and heavy stones will be among the competitions featured in the D-Town Throwdown Highland Games in Decatur.

"With 10 games in the Midwest, we’ve had a full schedule, but as soon as a spot opened, we started scouting Decatur locations," said Dan White, of Ancient Athletics.

Ancient Athletics, one of the more active Highland Games groups in the country, will begin its 2022 season with the Decatur event.

The competitions will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 U.S. Route 36, Decatur.

Registration fee is $40 for competitors, which includes lunch and a T-shirt. Registration is online at AncientAthletics.com.

The games will be free to spectators.

The game include nine events, such as the Caber Toss, in which a tree trunk is tossed; Sheaf toss, where a burlap wrapped bundle weighing between 10 and 20 pounds is tossed vertically with a pitchfork over a bar; and Braemar Stone in which a stone weighing between 13 to 26 pounds is thrown one handed with no movement allowed.

The games may include events such as tug of war, stone lifting, and a kilted mile footrace.

In addition to the Highland Games, there will be representatives of the St. Andrew's of Society of Central Illinois present to provide membership information. There will also be a Clan Row, which offers genealogical information, historical information regarding the Celtic Clans or Celtic life.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

