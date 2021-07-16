Applications Available for 2021 Deer Herd Management Program

DECATUR — Applications are now available for hunters to participate in the 2021 Deer Herd Management Program at the Macon County Conservation District.

Applications may be picked up at Rock Springs Nature Center or downloaded from the internet at MaconCountyConservation.org/habitat-restoration/deer-herd-management.

The Conservation District will provide limited access to a special hunting blind designated for hunters with disabilities. Please indicate on your application if special accommodations are needed.

Applications must be returned by Fri., Sept. 3. A lottery drawing of all applicants will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center on Fri., Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. Hunters need not be present to be included in the drawing.

Conservation areas included in the Deer Herd Management Program are: Rock Springs, Sand Creek, Friends Creek, and Fort Daniel. The program dates are Oct. 15 through Dec. 9, except for Nov. 19-21 and Dec. 2-5. Permits will be available for purchase after the lottery drawing.

For more information, contact Natural Resources Supervisor, Ethan Snively at 217-542-7351 or MaconCountyConservation.org.

