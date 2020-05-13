As Lake Shelbyville celebrates 50 years, mystery still surrounds muskie deaths of 2007

"I have had people call and ask me what the chances of going muskie fishing on Lake Shelbyville are and I had to be honest with them and say it's not hardly worth it right now," Kerans said. "We don't have it back yet for it to be worth your time and effort.

"They can catch muskies below the spillway, which is kind of confusing for us because those muskies had to have come from the lake itself through the dam."

Parkos and his group of researchers are examining tagged muskies in the lake to determine their behavior.

"I always like to remind people that fish move and so these fish below the spillway could be the very same fish that were stocked in the lake," Parkos said. "A reservoir is a river-and-lake hybrid, and so they may shoot right through the dam and come out the other end. We don't know that for sure and then maybe the muskies could be doing well in the Kaskaskia River that are swimming up to (the dam) habitat as well.

"We are doing a study and putting some tags on the fish and seeing how they use the environment of the reservoir to see if they escape the reservoir and go into the rivers."