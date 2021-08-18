Astronomy Jamboree set for Saturday at Friends Creek Conservation Area

ARGENTA — Explore the cosmos this weekend during the Astronomy Jamboree at Friends Creek Conservation Area.

The event will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 13734 Friends Creek Park Road in Argenta.

The evening will include music by Ashley Riley and the viewing of stars and visible planets through telescopes. There also will be a children’s craft and hotdogs for roasting.

“With the Conservation District’s telescope you can make out the rings of Saturn and the Red Spot on Jupiter. It’s pretty cool,” Nature Center Manager Alysia Callison said. “We will also still technically be within the dates of the Perseid Meteor Shower, so there’s a chance you could see a shooting star or two.”

Pre-registration for this free event is required at MaconCountyConservation.org by noon Friday.

