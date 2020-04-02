Below the Waterline: Enjoy the outdoors, but be careful during the coronavirus pandemic

As we deal with protective home isolation and social distancing due to the coronavirus it is still great to get outside and walk, fish and exercise. Most years we are all outdoors and tournaments are starting. Precautionary measures for this very contagious virus have closed many ramps and parks.
Some may feel that our elected officials are looking for ways to keep us off the water, but based on the discussions I have had, that cannot be further from the truth. They have much larger fish to fry. A lot of tough decisions had to be made not only for those that want to get on the lakes, but those that support them like IDNR, lake patrols and life safety responders as they are taxed heavily already. Safety and keeping folks well are job one and having an outdoor release is the road to wellness.
There is more to it than open ramps and boat launches. I applaud the McLean County Parks and the City of Bloomington leadership for allowing Evergreen Lake and Lake Bloomington to remain open during this crisis. With the Governors mandate of closure of restaurants and bars, businesses and stay-at-home distancing having the lakes open in a double-edged sword, but can be a huge release.
This is serious business, and a day on the water isn’t worth being sick or causing others to be. Let’s not abuse this opportunity, and it is paramount that we be team players. Enjoy the lakes and trails but also take necessary items you may not always carry like soap and water or sanitizer, first aid kits and a cell phone. Always let others know where you are and take an extra set of clothing with you.
Protecting yourself, following the rules and respecting others space will protect others and not being selfish is the first step. We have an opportunity to be leaders. As outdoors people, we, too, have to do our part by maintaining distance from others, not congregating in large groups and, when given the opportunity to be outdoors, do not abuse it or try to skirt the system. We can do that by not being selfish and looking at the long term versus the short term.
Instances in Florida and California where ramps, lakes, and beaches were open and then subsequently closed were a result of guidelines for social distancing not being followed. Governors in both states had to pull back and close them as folks didn’t follow the mandates. That can happen here, too, so please do your part. They can be closed as easily as they are opened.
More lakes will follow suit soon by opening when leaders see the value of being outdoors in these stressful times, but anglers and boaters have an equal responsibility by not congregating, staying in small groups and washing their hands as much as possible.
Being on and around the water is therapeutic, but outdoors people also have to look at the big picture. Folks are out of work, worried about their bills and businesses and fishing is small potatoes compared to life safety and cooperating. No doubt I, too, wanted all of our lakes to be open, but believe we all need to take a respective deep breath and understand it's more than launching and casting here.
We truly need to be exceptional stewards now more than ever. At both lakes it is equally important to be safer while launching, fishing and reloading our boats. Take hand sanitizer, wear gloves, and do not congregate in groups.
Wearing a lifejacket is mandatory now more than ever before as the water temperatures are still below 50 degrees and it doesn’t take long for hypothermia to occur. An accident on or near the water just puts more responsibility onto an already taxed first responder group. Enjoy the time outdoors, but be even more careful than usual.
After fishing, wipe down your boat and gear, too. Most wipe down their boats to eliminate dirt and grime, but this time it’s more than the getting the shine on. Disinfectant wipes on everything in and on the boat are critical. Many times something as innocent leaning on a boat or touching a button or depth finder can spread the virus. Even though I spend hours alone in my office, I wipe down my desk, door handles and desk often during the week. You should do the same with fishing gear and boats.
Although we all love to fish with a buddy or a family member, now is the time to fish solo and drive to the lake, unless you take immediate family who live with you. Even if you are walking a nature trail, travel alone and stay at least 6 feet away from others.
This is a stressful time and is adversely impacting both social and economic settings. We all have to be cognizant of these steps of distancing, cleaning and looking out for our fellow man by doing things for the country and not just ourselves. We will get through this but we all have to do our part.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
