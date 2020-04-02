Below the Waterline: Enjoy the outdoors, but be careful during the coronavirus pandemic

We truly need to be exceptional stewards now more than ever. At both lakes it is equally important to be safer while launching, fishing and reloading our boats. Take hand sanitizer, wear gloves, and do not congregate in groups.

Wearing a lifejacket is mandatory now more than ever before as the water temperatures are still below 50 degrees and it doesn’t take long for hypothermia to occur. An accident on or near the water just puts more responsibility onto an already taxed first responder group. Enjoy the time outdoors, but be even more careful than usual.

After fishing, wipe down your boat and gear, too. Most wipe down their boats to eliminate dirt and grime, but this time it’s more than the getting the shine on. Disinfectant wipes on everything in and on the boat are critical. Many times something as innocent leaning on a boat or touching a button or depth finder can spread the virus. Even though I spend hours alone in my office, I wipe down my desk, door handles and desk often during the week. You should do the same with fishing gear and boats.

Although we all love to fish with a buddy or a family member, now is the time to fish solo and drive to the lake, unless you take immediate family who live with you. Even if you are walking a nature trail, travel alone and stay at least 6 feet away from others.

This is a stressful time and is adversely impacting both social and economic settings. We all have to be cognizant of these steps of distancing, cleaning and looking out for our fellow man by doing things for the country and not just ourselves. We will get through this but we all have to do our part.

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

