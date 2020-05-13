Below the Waterline: Fishing was great growing up, but it's better now

Competition meant bragging rights, too. Sometimes first, most and biggest landed you a bottle of pop and a frozen candy bar if you were lucky and you had found enough pop bottles to return for a little spending money. Bottles used to go for 2 cents but escalated up a nickel before we got out of that business and decided a job was more profitable.

With a job we got $1.50 an hour and it usually meant manual labor, but the lunches bailing hay, walking beans and detassling corn were to die for. There is something special about a bologna sandwich on Sunbeam bread with mayo and a big glass of iced tea that made it all worth it.

For the record, working the rack, although it paid the same, was much better than the hay mow. We all learned to sweat working up there. Working outside made us tough, and today it's great story fodder for all of us that did that kind of work. Child labor laws were bent almost double, but farmers in our area knew we were ripe for the picking. They said it kept us out of trouble, but in reality it kept them from doing the work we got stuck with.