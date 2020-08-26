Below the Waterline: Good techniques can lead to success in late summer fishing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August through early September is traditionally some of the worst fish catching months of the year.

Matter of fact, it is feast-to-famine, then back to feast again as water begins to cool and days begin to shorten. It is transition time, and fish that have been off shore on creek channels and points begin moving off them and begin to follow bait that is bunched up and on the move.

Before now, these baitfish — shad and small glass minnows — have not been to the size that large gamefish like. Crawfish are also now at their peak and fish can't get enough of either. They love small bluegill, too, and if you watch the water now more than ever before the bluegill are up and just under the surface.

Our lakes are full of all and throw in a wayward frog or two and it's easy to see why artificial lures are not getting the job done as effectively. Why eat a small salad when you can have a steak?

As anglers, we all know just how tough this transition time can be, and with fish filling up, we have to be adaptable to their movements from now until nights start having temperatures in the 50s. With the lower temps, the baitfish begin to move to creek channels and backs of pockets and creeks, and we can pattern them more effectively.