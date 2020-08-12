Below the Waterline: Hard work, grit and determination pays off for Seth Feider

Fishing is now a mainstream sport. It is, by the way, a sport. Folks used to laugh when I said that, but not anymore. Not only it is a participatory sport, but we can be fans, too.
We can participate, we can emulate techniques and styles and no time has there been more momentum for fishing than right now — so much so that network sports channels have taken a liking to it and airing it live. From a couple of buddies fishing a local pond to fishing competitively for thousands of dollars, anglers can get into fishing now as deeply as they desire. The best times for the fishing industry is now.
As I have been told many times in recent weeks: "There isn’t much else to do with almost everything closed down, but being outside on the water, I have caught the fishing bug." More and more folks see it as a release.
Success for pro athletes in today’s era is either on the field or behind the camera with promotions and endorsements. There isn’t much in between. Some can be mediocre on the field and a superstar in front of a camera, doing commercials, etc., but when you find that rare bird that is exceptional at both, bells start ringing and fans and dollar signs follow. Companies clamor to touch a small part of that athlete and they, too, see their value.
We have those in fishing, too, and no doubt Seth Feider of Minnesota is a bird with plumage and personality that is second to none. His skills with a rod and reel are equally impressive. It wasn’t always that way for Feider on the big stage, but once his prowess with a fishing rod, electronics and tackle met his eclectic personality, a star was born. A rare bird indeed.
Bassmaster MC Dave Mercer calls him: Feider-MAN, the great and amazing one. He has ridden his fishing skills and unique approach to life to the top of the food chain on the B.A.S.S. Elite Series. Gritty determination for seeing the most minute details plus a touch of nonchalant, nothing-bothers-him determination allows Feider to have an uncanny ability to catch fish when others struggle.
Fieder has a flare for doing it his way and his almost fish-like approach allows for quick adjustments on the water. He is an expert with electronics but also will pass on tried-and-true to power himself to the top of the leader board whether with finesse or with a flipping stick. He is equally skilled with both, and although known for smallmouth prowess, he is just as good with the big green fish too. That has not always been the case and the best part of where he sits today is he earned it.
After fishing success in Minnesota — two Minnesota Pro-Am wins at the Junior and Senior level — Feider decided he was ready for the big time, but found the first couple of years hard going and returned back to Minnesota with his tail between his legs a bit.
Good friend Brad Leiferman, who Feider still calls his mentor to this day, pushed Feider to give BASS another shot. After qualifying for the Elites, mediocre success followed him until a second place finish at Lacrosse, Wisconsin, on the Mississippi River, and a subsequent victory in the Angler of the Year Championship at Mille Lacs.
The buzz grew incrementally after that and sponsors like Rapala and Daiwa soon jumped on the “Feider Train” and the rest in history. He just returned from second on Lake Champlain in New York two weeks ago.
Feider is a working man’s success story — from carpenter to pro angler. His story parallels many who have the dream of fishing for a living. His first fishing experience was with his dad Pete. He honed his skills by riding his bike all over to local lakes, rod across the handle bars and a backpack strapped to his back, saving and scrimping and finally believing he was good enough to compete at the highest level in fishing. That grassroots approach allowed him to turn the corner as he competed more and now has qualified for 3 Bassmaster Classics.
From barroom fundraisers to the top of the sport, the “Amazing Feiderman” has his best work in front of him. Confidence, perseverance and blue collar “get after it” is his recipe. That roll-up-your-sleeves work ethic is easy to embrace, but seems to be hard to come by today.
Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail
Joe Digiovanna and Pat Cravens won this past weekend’s Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail tournament with 14.77 pounds. Brad Forbes and Jacob Griffin were second with 14.03 pounds. Mark Kaufman and Bryan Williams had big bass of 6.49.
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
