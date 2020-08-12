Below the Waterline: Hard work, grit and determination pays off for Seth Feider

Success for pro athletes in today’s era is either on the field or behind the camera with promotions and endorsements. There isn’t much in between. Some can be mediocre on the field and a superstar in front of a camera, doing commercials, etc., but when you find that rare bird that is exceptional at both, bells start ringing and fans and dollar signs follow. Companies clamor to touch a small part of that athlete and they, too, see their value.

We have those in fishing, too, and no doubt Seth Feider of Minnesota is a bird with plumage and personality that is second to none. His skills with a rod and reel are equally impressive. It wasn’t always that way for Feider on the big stage, but once his prowess with a fishing rod, electronics and tackle met his eclectic personality, a star was born. A rare bird indeed.

Bassmaster MC Dave Mercer calls him: Feider-MAN, the great and amazing one. He has ridden his fishing skills and unique approach to life to the top of the food chain on the B.A.S.S. Elite Series. Gritty determination for seeing the most minute details plus a touch of nonchalant, nothing-bothers-him determination allows Feider to have an uncanny ability to catch fish when others struggle.