Below the Waterline: Opening lakes, parks first step for normalcy to begin

I get asked all the time about running out of stories or at minimum, topics for the weekly column, but honestly they just pop up. I spoke to several folks I trust, thought about it a day or two then dove right in. Randy let me do it my way, and I guess the rest is history.

Funny how each week something pops up in the world of the outdoors that gets me thinking and scratching my noodle about a story. Randy gave me the rope and for eight long years I have done everything possible to hang myself with it.

There is more to fishing than catching. It’s not life; it’s more important than that. Today with all the IDNR-run state lakes and parks closed, it is showing even more the importance of getting out and blowing the stink off. For the life of me I can’t understand how liquor stores are open, but outdoors is not.

The experiences, the breath of fresh air and being outdoors is bigger than it gets credit for. Lakes and parks are both medicinal and therapeutic, and allow us a sense of normalcy in spite of the bad things that are going on with this pandemic.