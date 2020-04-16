Below the Waterline: Opening lakes, parks first step for normalcy to begin

Believe it or not it has been eight years I have been writing this weekly column. March 29, 2012 was my first one, and I am proud to say I haven’t missed a week since.
Seems like only yesterday then sports editor Randy Kindred called one day asking if I might be interested in doing a fishing column in the Pantagraph. I wasn’t looking for another job, but knew we needed representation. Our brand at Wired2Fish was growing, high school fishing was gaining its legs and I had a pretty full plate without adding anything further.
At that time, Randy spoke about a weekly fishing report. Honestly, I really wasn’t interested much in doing a report that talked about where they were biting or what they were biting on. I saw those types of columns dying on the vine, as they were always late, most times boring as heck and I saw it as a way to only catch fishing people, not to mention adding to fishing pressure and crowded boat ramps.
If I did a column, I wanted to capture non-fishing folks too.
We have plenty going on in the outdoors, but I was already pretty busy writing for a few magazines and working here building a brand at Wired2Fish. Plus, i was readying for my own time on the water. A full-time job, travel, two hip replacements, one knee and a lot of world events that could have stood in the way. So far, it hasn’t.
I get asked all the time about running out of stories or at minimum, topics for the weekly column, but honestly they just pop up. I spoke to several folks I trust, thought about it a day or two then dove right in. Randy let me do it my way, and I guess the rest is history.
Funny how each week something pops up in the world of the outdoors that gets me thinking and scratching my noodle about a story. Randy gave me the rope and for eight long years I have done everything possible to hang myself with it.
There is more to fishing than catching. It’s not life; it’s more important than that. Today with all the IDNR-run state lakes and parks closed, it is showing even more the importance of getting out and blowing the stink off. For the life of me I can’t understand how liquor stores are open, but outdoors is not.
The experiences, the breath of fresh air and being outdoors is bigger than it gets credit for. Lakes and parks are both medicinal and therapeutic, and allow us a sense of normalcy in spite of the bad things that are going on with this pandemic.
I put what we all do as a wellness priority and a respite from negativity. Many see the term social distancing as something new, but outdoors people know all about it. It puts problems and stress on the back burner and most who love the outdoors do it to get away, not congregate in groups. It’s much the opposite.
I wish we had more people in decision-maker roles that knew a bit more about the outdoors and believe that more things are solved on the golf course or the water than any board room. It’s about perspective, but it does take us doing our part, too.
Boaters and anglers have to respect the distancing, and that means staying apart versus congregating. It’s pretty simple — follow the rules and we can do what we love. Don’t and we are on lockdown, but we have to be given the chance. Thank goodness Shelbyville, Lake Bloomington, Lake Springfield and Evergreen Lake are open.
Discussions about getting back to work and a normal life are underway, and it scares me to death that politics has taken the front seat. It’s a power thing and we don’t have time for that. At no time in my life have I seen something that should be pulling us together tear us apart so much, and it seems that common sense has left the building.
How about we take all that out of the equation and put a fishing pole back into our hands? We can do it lake by lake and park by park, but for heaven’s sake let’s try it. It’s simple. If it gets abused and folks don’t follow the rules, close it back up. Use a rifle instead of a shotgun in the decision process.
The first step to normalcy returning, in my mind, is opening up our lakes and parks. We need a little dirt, worms, mushrooms and fresh air in our lives now, more than ever.
Believe it or not Illinois outdoors people can lead here. Do it for the right reasons and it will always work out.
