Below the Waterline: Outdoors activities can spark connections among fishers and hunters

For those of us that love to fish there is a spiritual connection. I see it with duck and deer hunters, too, and the quest for enrichment is much more than the tug of the line or taking a duck or a deer. It’s more than a favorite lure, a rod and reel or a gun. It is the smiles and the stories that last forever.
Fishing is generational and once the “bug” has bitten, we don’t think of much else. The bottom line above all the catches and the experiences is the people. Fishing and hunting people are a fraternity, a sorority and a family all in one. The bond is bigger than the catch and many of the stories are the same, but although we can eat our quarry, most dyed-in-the-wool anglers will release more than they catch. The game is different hunting, but they, too, are conservation-minded folks and only take what they will eat or share.
This past week longtime friend and former ISU Redbird Athletic Trainer Bill “Doc” Kauth dropped by for a visit. The stories were thick about basketball, our buddies growing up, and sports, but we always came back to the thankfulness we had for growing up in a small town and the benefits of having to look for fun to stay on the straight and narrow.
Many of our stories ran parallel and many of our influences came from dads, grandpas and buddies. We spoke of Bill’s grandfather, a blacksmith and lure builder, his love of fishing and the outdoors, and how that found a path to Bill. We talked about wading creeks, riding our bikes, and the simple things like throwing a Beetle Spin. Again, it wasn’t about the catch as much as it was the experience and how those experiences shaped us. Strong memories, but more importantly how it framed our lives. Special stuff.
A couple evenings ago I ran into a very nice husband and wife from the Heyworth area at Lake Bloomington while I was working on my military tribute boat. With that boat there is always something, and that day it chose not to start or, when started, not to idle. They had been on the water fishing and asked if I needed any help. Because of the ramp at Bloomington being very steep, and slicker than grease, I told them no thanks and had help from couple of Lake Bloomington regulars, Jerry McKinsey and Billy Dubois, who were unloading at the time.
If you have ever loaded a boat with a trolling motor, you would know you need help. We got it loaded and I headed up the hill. Once there I got a chance to speak to the couple again and their thoughts made me smile. They spoke about reading this column, but more importantly about the kindred spirits of those that fish. “It’s just what we do” said the man. I agree.
Bill Flick, of Pantagraph column fame, once asked me kiddingly if after 500-plus articles I was running out of topics. We agreed that just going through the week and observing and listening ... a story would appear. They sure do and life brings them to us.
This week, HOOAH, Healing of Our American Heroes, is bringing 12-13 veterans to our area to fish Evergreen Lake. The camaraderie, a few casts and good meals will be shared with local anglers who will be guiding them, hoping to share stories and catch a few fish.
The stories there will be important to both the vets and those with them equally. The family of fishermen and our military also run parallel paths, and the memories from this event will last a lifetime for all those that participate.
This program was started first out of wanting to show appreciation to our military and also to share our love of the outdoors. Many of these vets and others from prior groups have never been fishing or only fished a few times, so hopefully they will catch the bug, too.
There is indeed something special about the bond with the outdoors and building friendships that last a lifetime. All of us who enjoy our time outdoors have an obligation to show others the spiritual, therapeutic and medicinal value of what it can bring. I have always said taking a kid fishing means one less kid that will turn our bad. There is something special about that.
HOI Crappie at Dawson Lake
Terry Davis and Rick Montooth won the recent Heart of Illinois Crappie Tournament at Dawson Lake. Chad and Kristen Anderson got second and big crappie of 1.42 pounds.
Clinton Lake Jackpot Trail
Travis Boley and John McKinney won last weekend’s Clinton Lake Jackpot Tournament at Clinton Lake with 10.55 pounds. Clay Reeves and Danny Weikle were second with 9.03 pounds.
PHOTOS: Fish and feather expo
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
