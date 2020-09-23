Below the Waterline: Outdoors activities can spark connections among fishers and hunters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those of us that love to fish there is a spiritual connection. I see it with duck and deer hunters, too, and the quest for enrichment is much more than the tug of the line or taking a duck or a deer. It’s more than a favorite lure, a rod and reel or a gun. It is the smiles and the stories that last forever.

Fishing is generational and once the “bug” has bitten, we don’t think of much else. The bottom line above all the catches and the experiences is the people. Fishing and hunting people are a fraternity, a sorority and a family all in one. The bond is bigger than the catch and many of the stories are the same, but although we can eat our quarry, most dyed-in-the-wool anglers will release more than they catch. The game is different hunting, but they, too, are conservation-minded folks and only take what they will eat or share.

This past week longtime friend and former ISU Redbird Athletic Trainer Bill “Doc” Kauth dropped by for a visit. The stories were thick about basketball, our buddies growing up, and sports, but we always came back to the thankfulness we had for growing up in a small town and the benefits of having to look for fun to stay on the straight and narrow.