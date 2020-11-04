 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Below the Waterline: Rise in outdoors' popularity causing innovations
0 comments

Below the Waterline: Rise in outdoors' popularity causing innovations

{{featured_button_text}}

We are realizing the largest growth in outdoors activities, including fishing, in history — over 3 million new participants just this year.

Folks who never enjoyed the outdoors before have jumped on board, and outdoor companies' growth have been staggering — some over 250% growth — and those that were prepared with product are still selling everything.

Many of the companies who outsourced their manufacturing to China and other places abroad are bringing them back. They found their quality and delivery was impacted significantly by that move. But manufacturing is just part of the equation, as boat builders are seeing the same gains in sales with most at 50 to 100 orders backlogged. The same is true with campers and camping gear. That tells me that we are in this for the long haul. That is good news for the entire outdoor industry.

While watching the growth, I have noticed two new genres that have hit the outdoors in a big way this year — the increased number of kayaks and DIY builders who are taking older fishing boats and refurbing them. By doing so, they are taking something old and making it new and useable again.

The beauty of these niches is they are getting more anglers and boaters engaged and loving the outdoors. In Illinois, horsepower restrictions make both of these two types of boats plausible and more economically acceptable to most who are just sticking their respective toes in the outdoor waters. Kayakers love the pristine nature of less travelled waters, including small rivers and streams and smaller lakes.

The folks who love to refurb boats are learning a lot along the way, too. The finished product makes those that do them smile and their boats become part of their personality.

Locally we have a shop or two that have become cottage industries and are building unique small water boats that are off the charts. Nate Eckhold at Nate’s Custom Boats in East Peoria is one of those custom builders who has it dialed in. In a future article I will be highlighting his operation and what he does to make them better.

Other locations where you can learn more about these small water makeovers is TinyBoatNation.com, DeckedOutJonBoats.com and Tinboats.net. All have before and after pictures and are worth browsing for ideas. Parts and additions for your boats can be found there, too.

I love working on my boats, too, and other area anglers are seeing options they never before felt could be done. I am totally amazed at some of these boats and you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg to make a very special boat for your fishing.

Election thoughts

We are now past the election, and no matter what side you were on, attitudinally our lives are changed forever. We have found out more how the system works, and how we can control our own destiny and vote for people who are making a difference for outdoor interests.

No doubt we found out we need a place at the table, and if we engage we might just be able to make a difference. You might ask, “What does this have to do with fishing and the outdoors?" My answer is plenty. We have to make sure decision-makers know outdoors is a priority.

Outdoor people have to stand up for themselves. Get involved with folks like Friends of Everbloom, Audubon Society or other conservation and resource management groups and make sure your voice is heard. We can change the priority of what we enjoy and create more access and financial backing for them if we work together. Get involved!

Terry Brown tighter crop

Terry Brown

Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Virtual Reality Travel Sees A Surge In Popularity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News