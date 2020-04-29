Below the Waterline: Safety and calm should be the rule when lakes open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Something we all have dealt with as boaters and anglers, in particular when the weather gets warmer, is crowded boat ramps, limited parking and pressured fishing locations.

This is nothing new. The better the weather, the more folks that head to the lake. But this year poses some real challenges with the IDNR-managed lakes being closed. Some are open, but most believe having them all open with proper virus guidelines adhered to protects the fisheries and the folks who fish equally. I hope common sense will prevail, but we have to contribute the solution by doing our due diligence.

Because of these lake closures, it will continue to be more crowded as anglers and recreational boaters alike are making up for lost time. It is very important as we return to normalcy to maintain etiquette, patience and composure on ramps and on the water.

In recent days, a few more lakes have opened and should take some of the pressure off of those that have been kept available. However, those lakes will now take the brunt of the pressure, and it is imperative that we do everything possible to be good citizens and maintain proper decorum at these locations. An old guy told me once, “Don’t let your alligator mouth overload your hummingbird behind,” and this is a good time to take that advice.