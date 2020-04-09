Below the Waterline: Selective harvest is essential with limited lakes available because of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fishing is something that can change your attitude. Even if catching isn’t part of it on a given day, it is truly an escape from the harsh reality of daily life and the associated stress. I have seen no better time to wet a line than now. We need it now more than ever.

To many, fishing is a release like no other. The addiction to fishing runs very deep and those that do not fish may just not get it. Those in the middle of fishing see it as a major part of their lives. With the recent closures of our lakes due to the coronavirus, we have had to shift gears and honestly it just might just make fishing better. We all have to use open common sense and conservation practices more now than any other time. It may be hard to see today but there could be good things down the road, too.

Due to lack of lakes and streams in our area, fishing pressure at times can be significant. Electronics are superior tools now and what used to be a crap shoot has become science and finding fish has become easier. It is easy to have mixed emotions on the technology. Is it an unfair advantage? Time will tell if it will hurt our fisheries. Selective harvest will be the key.