Below the Waterline: Time to winterize your boat. Here are some tips

This year I changed over to Dakota Lithium Phosphate batteries for my electronics and trolling motor plus added a Power Pole Charge smart charger that has made maintaining batteries effortless. I can keep up with charge rates by simply looking at my phone. The Dakota’s are more expensive but have an 11-year warranty, so pro-rated they actually make good financial sense. I still use a multi-purpose AGM battery for a starting battery.

Engine

Outboards need special care before storing for the winter. Now is a great time to change lower unit grease and if you have a four stroke engine change the oil now, too. Both are easy jobs or you can have a local dealer do it for you, but they are super busy this time of year so don't put that appointment off.

I store my boat inside, but if yours is stored outside, make sure you winterize and fog the cylinders with a special fogging oil that can be found at any marina, tackle or auto part store before covering. I recommend covering your boat if possible. If outside it’s a good idea to trim your motor down so moisture doesn’t get in the gear case. Some boaters actually bag the lower unit, but I have found it collects moisture, so I am against that.