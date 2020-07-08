Below the Waterline: Virtually speaking, the fishing business has changed

Ecommerce was hit hard, but manufacturers were hit equally hard. With limited staff comes limited output, and many fishing companies can't keep up with demand. It is a crazy world we live in.

Tournaments have started again, and with that comes online “live” viewing, which again creates demand. Folks see a pro catching fish on a new whatchamacallit and they clamor to get them. The only problem is the availability is waning or depleted. Demand has outdistanced supply and, although a good problem to have for companies, it can also cause an expectation crisis, too.

Cancellations were the rule and continue to impact the sport. ICAST, the industry trade show held in Orlando in July each year, has been canceled, and a new “virtual ICAST” is getting geared up. Time will tell how that plays for participants this year, but long-term what does it do for shows. If it works wonderfully, as many suspect, will it be the new norm instead of a show?

Websites, like ours at Wired2Fish, will cover new products like always, but because the show will not be attended, we see the numbers of products introduced to us even greater. Manufacturers see the Internet as the new mechanism to get their products in front of consumers and the importance of the web has never been greater.