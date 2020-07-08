Below the Waterline: Virtually speaking, the fishing business has changed

Never before has the word "virtual" been used more than the last few months.
Virtual workplace, virtual adjacency, virtual sales and working virtually from home are now part of everyone’s vocabulary, and never before has the Internet been more important. In life and in fishing, the same holds true.
The fishing industry has held its own during the pandemic and honestly has been the beneficiary of it to a certain extent. No youth sports, no gatherings, no funerals, and no shopping except for essentials, but fishing got a shot in the arm.
The latest statistics show a significant increase in fishing license sales, boat registrations and, from experience, more kayaks sold than ever before. People are finding ways to get on the water and, once “hooked,” are staying even with the relaxing of the confinement rules.
I have always believed in fishing as a way to get away, but now, without much else to do, more folks are catching the bug. It’s great for the fishing industry, but can our lakes handle it? Time will tell on that count.
The one negative to all this new involvement is supply has not kept up with demand, and many stores, both bricks and mortar and e-commerce-based, have slim pickings on the shelves. Even the “virtual” shelves are empty and many companies are complaining that they cannot get folks to come back to work and back orders are the rule.
Ecommerce was hit hard, but manufacturers were hit equally hard. With limited staff comes limited output, and many fishing companies can't keep up with demand. It is a crazy world we live in.
Tournaments have started again, and with that comes online “live” viewing, which again creates demand. Folks see a pro catching fish on a new whatchamacallit and they clamor to get them. The only problem is the availability is waning or depleted. Demand has outdistanced supply and, although a good problem to have for companies, it can also cause an expectation crisis, too.
Cancellations were the rule and continue to impact the sport. ICAST, the industry trade show held in Orlando in July each year, has been canceled, and a new “virtual ICAST” is getting geared up. Time will tell how that plays for participants this year, but long-term what does it do for shows. If it works wonderfully, as many suspect, will it be the new norm instead of a show?
Websites, like ours at Wired2Fish, will cover new products like always, but because the show will not be attended, we see the numbers of products introduced to us even greater. Manufacturers see the Internet as the new mechanism to get their products in front of consumers and the importance of the web has never been greater.
It used to be that in-person shows, print and TV ruled the roost, but more and more companies are seeing the rubber meeting the road more effectively through web based offerings like websites and social media. Many staunch dyed-in-the-wool advertisers who used print and TV seem to sticking their respective toes in the waters more fully in the web and the digital offerings available today.
The beauty of the web is timeliness of the message, video and strategic content-style promotions showing baits/reels in action, and companies are using it to supplement their pro staffs and sales partners. Point of sale now is interactive. You see it you can buy it right then, and consumers love that.
The world is changing and no doubt the fishing industry is as well. The flexibility of companies to adapt to these changes will be tantamount to their successes moving forward.
Those that see the opportunities and adapt will continue to grow. Others that stick to the old ways may not. Social media, websites and virtual stores are reaping all the benefits today and we will have to take a wait-and-see approach to see if it sticks. I believe it will … virtually speaking anyway.
PHOTOS: From the Pantagraph archives
Terry Brown is President of Wired2Fish.com, an industry leading, daily website and social media fishing centered community that provides information on products, industry newsmakers and fishing techniques. You can read more by going to www.Wired2Fish.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!