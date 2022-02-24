Books Between Bites on March 2 at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — With the Decatur Public Library closure for inclement weather for our February event, Books Between Bites has been rescheduled for March 2 at 12:15 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.

Title: "A Stranger at my Door: Finding my Humanity on the U.S./Mexican Border" by author Peg Bowden. Speaker: Verlyn Rosenberger.

The book is a memoir of the author’s personal odyssey of challenge, failure and redemption after a desperate immigrant appears at her home in Arizona.

Reviewer Rosenberger is a retired District #61 teacher of more than 31 years and a Master Gardener. She is active in several organizations: the Decatur Audubon Society (VP Programs), Garden Club (Conservation Chair), First Presbyterian Church, and the Holiday Hills Neighborhood Org. (Pres.).

The annual election of Friends of the Library board officers will also be held at this BBB event.

Second Saturday Sale will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 12 at the Decatur Public Library.

Books Between Bites is a free program at the Decatur Public Library, sponsored by Friends of Decatur Library. All Covid protocols in effect at the time of the presentation will be followed.

