Books Between Bites to meet on April 6 at Decatur Public Library

  • 0

DECATUR — Books Between Bites meets Wednesday, April 6, at 12:15 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.

Book are "New York 2140" (2017) and "The Ministry for the Future"  2020.

Author is Kim Stanley Robinson and the speaker will be Dr. Mike Zia.

Second Saturday Sale will be 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 9 at the Decatur Public Library.

Books Between Bites is a free program at the Decatur Public Library, sponsored by Friends of Decatur Library.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

