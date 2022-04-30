Books Between Bites to meet on May 4 at Decatur Public Library

DECATUR — Books Between Bites meets Wednesday, May 4, at 12:15 p.m. in the Decatur Public Library’s Madden Auditorium.
Author is Dr. Stephen Frech and Dr. Chung-Ha Kim. Dr. Frech will review one of his published books of poetry, "A Palace of Strangers Is No City" while Dr. Kim accompanies the story on the piano.
Books Between Bites is a free program at the Decatur Public Library, sponsored by Friends of Decatur Library.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lynda Margerum
Newsroom Clerk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today