Bus routes now offered to Decatur community attractions

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District and the Decatur Public Transit System are partnering to offer additional bus routes to community attractions, including Splash Cove, the Children’s Museum of Illinois, Scovill Zoo and The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

Daily routes will run every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. between the attractions and the Decatur Transit Center. An additional route will run on show nights every 30 minutes beginning at 5:30 p.m. and ending at 10:30 p.m. from the Decatur Civic Center to The Devon.

Routes will continue to be offered for free. Face masks will be required while riding public transportation.

For more information on routes and schedules, call 217-424-2800 or visit decaturil.gov.

