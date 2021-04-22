Camp registration opens for Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

DECATUR — Registration for the Girl Scouts of Central Illinois summer camps is now open.

Four weeks of Day Camp and four weeks of Resident Camp will be available at the Central Illinois camp sites, including at both Camp Widjiwagan in Springfield and Camp Kiwanis in Mohomet.

Camps will open at limited capacity. Programs are designed for social distancing and CDC safety guidelines, which will include a negative COVID test and daily temperature checks as well as face masks worn by campers and staff.

Families will have the opportunity to attend camp with their scouts for one weekend in June and one weekend in July. Three of the GSCI campsites will host families for overnight trips to include campsite cooking, hikes, and other outdoor activities such as boating, swimming and archery.

Individual camping experiences include traditional Girl Scout camps with hiking, archery, boating and crafts, camps devoted to science, mystery camps, camps focused on astronaut experiences and more.