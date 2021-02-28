Can you cycle on snow? This Bloomington store can help

He said sales have been declining in recent years because there’s only enough snow to use them for a short period of time. However, with the pandemic increasing interest in outdoor exercise, including cycling, sales of all bikes have boomed. Davis said he has no fat bikes to sell.

They can be ridden any time of year, but they are more work to ride than other types of bikes. That’s due, in part, to the extremely low pressure in the tires. Where a mountain bike might have tires pressurized to 20 psi and hybrid or road bikes considerably higher than that, tires on a fat bike might only be inflated to 6 psi.

“It provides stability and comfort,” said Davis, who warned, “If the pressure isn’t right, they are hard to handle.”

Raegan Rinchiuso of Normal loves her fat bike but said, “I’m about as tired doing 10 miles on my fat bike as I am doing 20 to 30 miles on my road bike.”