Carson and Friends to host basketball camp in Decatur

DECATUR — The eighth annual Carson and Friends Free Basketball Camp will be held at Hess Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24.

The camp is open to or boys and girls ages 7 to 23. The camp includes coaching, guest speakers and free food and drinks. There will be 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 games. Food and drinks will be available.

Donations are needed for food/drinks and to provide T-shirts for the campers and trophies/medals.

For more information, call Calvin Carson at 217-201-6280 or 217-848-3938.

