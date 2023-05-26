Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — In honor of National Prairies Day and National Hike Day, the Macon County Conservation District is hosting a prairie walk on Saturday, June 3.

The guided walk through a restored prairie will be held from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at the Rock Springs Conservation Area.

Learn why our state got its nickname, the Prairie State, and what makes this habitat so unique and increasingly rare throughout Illinois.

Register for this free event by noon Friday, June 2, at MaconCountyConservation.org.

