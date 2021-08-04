Controlled burn scheduled at Rock Springs Conservation Area

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on the prairie west of the pine forest at
Rock Springs Conservation Area on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The goal of this burn is to help control Sericea lespedeza, a plant species that is exotic and invasive to Macon County. This fast-spreading plant can quickly cover an area, and replace native plants that wildlife depend on. The fire will kill the plant before it flowers and seeds.
Since this burn is taking place during the growing season and the prairies are still green, a lot of smoke will be produced during this burn. However, it will be a relatively small burn, so the smoke should not last long.
Learn more about prescribed fire and how the Conservation District uses it as a land management tool at
MaconCountyConservation.org/habitat-restoration/prescribed-fire.
PHOTOS: Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center
GALLERY-hummingbirds-01-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-02-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-03-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen has banded nearly 40,000 hummingbirds, and is a retired avianologist from Department of Natural Resources for 18 years.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-04-82819.JPG
People from around Decatur and beyond came to see the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-05-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-06-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-07-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-08-82819.JPG
Betty Thompson, right, feels the heartbeat of one of the hummingbirds banded on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-09-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the beak of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-10-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-11-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen holds one of the hummingbirds caught to be banded on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-12-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-13-82819.JPG
Julius Cobren, 10, holds his adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-14-82819.JPG
Aurora Cobren, 12, holds her adopted hummingbird before releasing it after being banded on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. People who adopt hummingbirds will receive letters when the bird returns to the nature center after migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-15-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen measures the wing length of one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center. The banding is used to identify the hummingbirds when they return to feed and from migration.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-16-82819.JPG
People from around Decatur and beyond came to see the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-17-82819.JPG
Norma Snoke, 84, holds her adopted hummingbird on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-18-82819.JPG
Mike Chism, holds his adopted hummingbird before it quickly flew away on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-19-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-20-82819.JPG
Hummingbirds were teeming on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-21-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-22-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen sets up the hummingbird traps for the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-23-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen uses pink cloth bags to hold the caught hummingbirds before taking them out to band their legs at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-24-82819.JPG
Hummingbirds were teeming on Tuesday at the Hummingbird Festival on Tuesday at the Rock Springs Nature Center in Decatur. The festival served as a time to band the hummingbirds for identification, as well as education about the birds for those attending.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-25-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen catches one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
GALLERY-hummingbirds-26-82819.JPG
Vernon Kleen catches one of the hummingbirds caught on Tuesday during the Hummingbird Festival at Rock Springs Nature Center.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
