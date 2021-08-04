 Skip to main content
Controlled burn scheduled at Rock Springs Conservation Area

DECATUR — The Macon County Conservation District is planning to conduct a prescribed burn on the prairie west of the pine forest at Rock Springs Conservation Area on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The goal of this burn is to help control Sericea lespedeza, a plant species that is exotic and invasive to Macon County. This fast-spreading plant can quickly cover an area, and replace native plants that wildlife depend on. The fire will kill the plant before it flowers and seeds.

Since this burn is taking place during the growing season and the prairies are still green, a lot of smoke will be produced during this burn. However, it will be a relatively small burn, so the smoke should not last long.

Learn more about prescribed fire and how the Conservation District uses it as a land management tool at MaconCountyConservation.org/habitat-restoration/prescribed-fire.

