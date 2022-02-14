Dads, daughters invited to dance the night away

DECATUR — Dads will have the opportunity to take their favorite girl by the hand and dance the night away this weekend.

The Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Decatur Masonic Temple ballroom.

Along with music provided by DJ David Lee, a free photo booth and refreshments will be available for the family.

Tickets, at $20, are requested per dad. “And we are counting Dad as any male who has a significant influence on a young woman’s life,” said Robert Archer, fundraising coordinator. “It could be an uncle, a grandpa, it could be a good family friend.”

The event has no limit on the number of daughters.

The dance is an opportunity for families to have a good time, Archer said. “Give them a chance to be together, away from all the rest of the family,” he said.

The dress code for the event is determined by the dads and daughters.

The event was postponed after the first successful dance in 2020. “Then COVID hit,” Archer said.

Approximately 50 fathers arrived with their daughters during the previous party. The Masonic Temple staff is prepared for even more families this year.

The Masonic Temple administration is hosting the event with two sponsors, Promax Construction and Unique Boutique.

Customers who mention the Daddy Daughter Dance while visiting Unique Boutique, located at 1515 N State Hwy 121, Mount Zion, Thursday through Saturday will receive a discount on their purchase.

Safety is important to the event and the organizers. According to Archer, the staff is prepared to handle any altercations. “We do have a security team inside the Masonic Temple that we’ve been using more frequently,” he said.

The event organizers are required to hire their own security. “But we provide security as well,” Archer said.

