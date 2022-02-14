Dads, daughters invited to dance the night away

The large auditorium in the Decatur Masonic Temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
DECATUR — Dads will have the opportunity to take their favorite girl by the hand and dance the night away this weekend.
The
Daddy Daughter Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 19, in the Decatur Masonic Temple ballroom.
Along with music provided by
DJ David Lee, a free photo booth and refreshments will be available for the family.
Tickets, at $20, are requested per dad. “And we are counting Dad as any male who has a significant influence on a young woman’s life,” said Robert Archer, fundraising coordinator. “It could be an uncle, a grandpa, it could be a good family friend.”
If You Go
WHAT: Daddy Daughter Dance
WHEN: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19
WHERE: Decatur Masonic Temple, 224 W. William St.
TICKETS: $20 per dad and daughters; call 217-433-5042 or purchase tickets at the door ON THE WEB: Masonic Temple Facebook page
The event has no limit on the number of daughters.
The dance is an opportunity for families to have a good time, Archer said. “Give them a chance to be together, away from all the rest of the family,” he said.
The dress code for the event is determined by the dads and daughters.
The event was postponed after the first successful dance in 2020. “Then COVID hit,” Archer said.
Approximately 50 fathers arrived with their daughters during the previous party. The Masonic Temple staff is prepared for even more families this year.
The Masonic Temple administration is hosting the event with two sponsors, Promax Construction and Unique Boutique.
Customers who mention the Daddy Daughter Dance while visiting Unique Boutique, located at 1515 N State Hwy 121, Mount Zion, Thursday through Saturday will receive a discount on their purchase.
Safety is important to the event and the organizers. According to Archer, the staff is prepared to handle any altercations. “We do have a security team inside the Masonic Temple that we’ve been using more frequently,” he said.
The event organizers are required to hire their own security. “But we provide security as well,” Archer said.
From the archives: The Decatur Masonic Temple
History Corner: A Look Back
1951: Gordon R. Mitchell, left, a member of the Decatur Municipal band since 1912, and his son, Gordon C. Mitchell, right, talk with John A. Thompson, director, about the band's concert in the Masonic temple.
H&R file photo
5 Staley Lounge Decatur Masonic Lodge 1 10.24.18.jpg
A portrait of A.E. Staley overlooks the Staley Lounge in the Decatur Masonic Temple. He donated to the building's construction.
HERALD & REVIEW FILE PHOTO
11 Staley Lounge Decatur Masonic Lodge 2 10.24.18.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Staley Lounge includes a portrait of A.E. Staley Sr. inside the Decatur Masonic Temple. A.E. Staley Sr. was the largest individual donor for the construction of the temple in 1929.
JIM BOWLING
History Corner: A Look Back
1930: The first meeting of DeMolay International at the Masonic Temple, Decatur. DeMolay International is a fraternal organization for young men ages 12 to 21. It was named for Jacques de Molay, the last Grand Master of the Knights Templar.
H&R file photo
Nancy Nottlemann
1958: Nancy Nottelmann. second from left, of Warrensburg was crowned Miss Decatur last night in a beauty pageant at the Masonic Temple
H&R file photo
barding_kim-100319.JPG
Kim Barding, right, stands on the stage of the Decatur Masonic Temple's auditorium. The auditorium can seat approximately 800 people and is a popular venue for weddings and music events.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
chumbley_jim-dishroom-100319.JPG
Jim Chumbley shows one of the plates in the dish room of the Decatur Masonic Temple. The temple's dish room stores thousands of dishware, each individually showing a Masonic symbol.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
oakley_mindy-100319.JPG
Job's Daughters adult adviser, Mindy Oakley, left, and Jim Chumbley, right, in the kitchen of the Decatur Masonic temple. The large kitchen, as well as the rest of the temple, is being brought renovated to meet the standards of renters as well as maintain its original styling.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
dishroom_masonic-temple-100319.JPG
Thousands of dishes fill a room the Decatur Masonic Lodge constructed in the 1920s. The building once had numerous events throughout the year.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
SECONDARY
Volunteer Jim Chumbley stands in the Decatur Masonic Temple. A group of about 10 help out keeping the historic building functioning.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
chumbley_jim-goldroom-100319.JPG
Jim Chumbley stands in the Gold Room of the Decatur Masonic Temple. The gold room, named for its gold ornamentation, is commonly used as the bride's room for weddings hosted at the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
piano_masonic-temple-100319.JPG
The large auditorium in the Decatur Masonic Temple can seat approximately 800 people and is a popular venue for weddings and music events.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
walls_masonic-temple-100319.JPG
Recent water damage affects the paint on the walls of the Decatur Masonic Temple. Recent renovations by local Masons and contracted workers have improved a majority of the temple and will continue with the goal to meet the standards of renters and clients renting space within the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
underground_theatre-masonic-temple-100319.JPG
The Decatur Underground Theatre rehearses on Thursday in one of the spaces at the Decatur Masonic Temple. Organizations looking for rehearsal space and venues for events will rent out a location within the extensive array of rooms in the temple.
JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW
Wabash centennial 1954.jpg
H&R file photo 5-13-1954 A capacity crowd of some 700 citizens, civic leaders and visiting dignitaries filled the Masonic Temple dining room for last night's Wabash Cnetennial dinner, believed to be the largest such affair ever held here. Fifty were seated at the long speakers' table. Toastmster A.E. Staley Jr., president of the A.E. Staley Mfg. Company, (center at mike_ was introducing speaker James C. Worthy, U.S. assistant secretary of commerce (right of Staley) when this picture was taken.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!