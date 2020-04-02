DAVE SHADOW: A look at the lifestyles of some feathered friends

Pelicans have large pouches under their bills and very long necks. Usually they feed in shallow waters on many species, most of which do not include what we usually think of as game fish. We didn’t have them on our local lakes until the last few years, after the shad population has increased. When they feed, they scoop up the small fish in their pouches, but contrary to popular belief they do not store the fish there. They immediately tip their head, draining away the water and then swallow the fish. Pretty cool to watch!

Bald Eagles are among some species that are somewhat newly acquired critters in our east-central Illinois countrysides. Like the pelicans they have followed the food sources and are found most dominate near water sources. We have several breeding pairs in our area raising offspring with regularity. They are reclusive however and it takes some research to locate them. Then it is important not to “pressure” them or they will relocate.

Northern eagles migrate south to open water and many congregate below the locks/dams on the Mississippi River, making those areas the prime areas for eagle-watching. They usually nest in February/March and may have a couple of young. However many times only one survives. If one fledgling is stronger than the other he will dominate the food supply.