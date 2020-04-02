DAVE SHADOW: A look at the lifestyles of some feathered friends

Since we’re well-advised not to go camping and gather in groups, let’s make the best of it and do some bird watching and look into their lifestyles a bit.
These things and maybe some family hiking, etc., will serve to provide some needed exercise and fresh air. We must make the best of the circumstances while fulfilling those requirements that will hopefully bring this virus thing to a halt.
I was watching for eagles and other wildlife and saw an enormous American Crow. I’ve had several hanging around the barn area, in the trees, probably waiting until we weren’t watching so that they could raid the bird feeders. They are cautious enough to avoid getting that close to the house if we’re moving about. This guy must have been the grandpa of the "murder." Just FYI, groups of crows are called murders. Go figure?
Crows are opportunist eaters. They live almost globally and prefer to eat on the ground. They primarily feed on small insects, weeds, frogs, eggs, fruits, nuts and grains. They are omnivores and also eat upon dead animals including skunks. Since they eat insects that are harmful to the field crops they are beneficial to farmers, but they also eat grain, so maybe it isn’t a good trade?
While out on this little “outing,” I discovered that the pelicans are still congregated on Lake Mattoon. I saw a couple of sizable bunches up in the shallow waters. These majestic birds can have a wingspan of nine feet and look awesome in flight. They are soaring birds and are not capable of long “wing-flapping” flights. They soar on the currents and cover many miles in their migrations and feeding.
Pelicans have large pouches under their bills and very long necks. Usually they feed in shallow waters on many species, most of which do not include what we usually think of as game fish. We didn’t have them on our local lakes until the last few years, after the shad population has increased. When they feed, they scoop up the small fish in their pouches, but contrary to popular belief they do not store the fish there. They immediately tip their head, draining away the water and then swallow the fish. Pretty cool to watch!
Bald Eagles are among some species that are somewhat newly acquired critters in our east-central Illinois countrysides. Like the pelicans they have followed the food sources and are found most dominate near water sources. We have several breeding pairs in our area raising offspring with regularity. They are reclusive however and it takes some research to locate them. Then it is important not to “pressure” them or they will relocate.
Northern eagles migrate south to open water and many congregate below the locks/dams on the Mississippi River, making those areas the prime areas for eagle-watching. They usually nest in February/March and may have a couple of young. However many times only one survives. If one fledgling is stronger than the other he will dominate the food supply.
Eagles eat many things, but fish are most prevalent as shown by their preference of living near open water sources. They will sometimes eat on carrion such as road-killed rabbits, etc., much as the buzzards do. The young do not have white heads until approximately their fourth year.
Turkey vultures may not be the prettiest or your favorite of the Illinois birds, but they too provide a service, and if you’ll overlook their basic “ugly,” they are quite interesting. They are soaring birds that ride the air currents and are often mistaken for eagles while in flight. Their six-foot wingspan is quite impressive in flight.
When watching from a distance, turkey vultures can be distinguished from eagles since they seldom flap their wings. The northern birds migrate south but many now stay year-round in southern Illinois locations. They prefer large, tall, dead trees for roosting spots, and prefer to feed on the ground.
Fortunately, vultures will eat most anything, making them quite valuable in cleaning up the countryside. They’ve been called the “sanitary engineers” of the countryside. Be tolerant of their appearance, they probably think we’re ugly too! Enjoy watching the many species we’re blessed with here in Illinois.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!