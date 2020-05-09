DAVE SHADOW: An in-depth look at bass baits

I’d admit to being a shallow water fisherman when possible but am certainly willing to go deeper when it’s not working. The shallow portions of our lakes have no use for the deep running crankbaits so what do we use there? If there are objects such as stumps, docks, brush etc, for the fish to relate to, a slow presentation with a plastic worm, brush hog, or jig and trailer is always a good choice. These emulate a food source well and are easily presented to the fish in an attractive way. If the fish are scattered or away from the structure and objects more water can be covered with a spinnerbait or vibrating jig since these are normally retrieved faster. Covering more water simply shows the lures to more fish eliciting more bites.

Now let’s get to the “in-depth” thing concerning crankbaits. Just how deep does your crank-bait run, what controls this depth and how can you tell? As I said before, the water is usually stained so you can’t visually tell how deep it’s diving. Just read on the box it came in right? Wrong! There are too many variables and the manufacturers lie a lot.

The first category we might examine, starting at the shallow end, is those marked “minus-one” or similar depth indications. I found these to be pretty accurate. They would run just below the surface and work well on schooling fish on points and flats.