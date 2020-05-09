DAVE SHADOW: An in-depth look at bass baits

If you are fortunate enough to get to fish lots of differing waters in remote parts of the country you realize that twenty feet is not normally what many anglers would call “deep water.”
I remember the first time that I backed my boat off the trailer at a western lake. I turned on the depth finder and it showed three hundred feet of water below the boat. I thought the depth finder was broken until I got very close to the bank and it began to read some of what I thought was “normal numbers”. We here in east-central Illinois find that most of our smaller lakes run from fifteen to twenty-five feet in depth at the deepest spots. There are a few exceptions to that but we normally fish what most anglers call shallow water most of the time.
Our water clarity is also unique to many other parts of the country. Since we have a lot of agricultural run-off our water clarity gets to the degree that most other anglers would call “stained” even when we think it has cleared up nicely. The point of this is that the propaganda printed on the baits that come from the “big stores” doesn’t really relate to our lakes and our fishing conditions. I was cruising around Shelbyville and a couple of other lakes this week, catching a bass now and then, when pondering the above I was inclined to do a bit of research. I had done these same tests years ago but it was time to refresh the results using some newer baits. Before getting into crank-bait qualities lets think about bass baits in general and where we use them.
I’d admit to being a shallow water fisherman when possible but am certainly willing to go deeper when it’s not working. The shallow portions of our lakes have no use for the deep running crankbaits so what do we use there? If there are objects such as stumps, docks, brush etc, for the fish to relate to, a slow presentation with a plastic worm, brush hog, or jig and trailer is always a good choice. These emulate a food source well and are easily presented to the fish in an attractive way. If the fish are scattered or away from the structure and objects more water can be covered with a spinnerbait or vibrating jig since these are normally retrieved faster. Covering more water simply shows the lures to more fish eliciting more bites.
Now let’s get to the “in-depth” thing concerning crankbaits. Just how deep does your crank-bait run, what controls this depth and how can you tell? As I said before, the water is usually stained so you can’t visually tell how deep it’s diving. Just read on the box it came in right? Wrong! There are too many variables and the manufacturers lie a lot.
The first category we might examine, starting at the shallow end, is those marked “minus-one” or similar depth indications. I found these to be pretty accurate. They would run just below the surface and work well on schooling fish on points and flats.
The next category might include “jerk-baits” of several kinds. These dive to a preset depth. When allowed to sit still, some remain at that depth where others slowly rise toward the surface. The desired fishing depth can be controlled by allowing the bait to rise and observing the amount of rise in a given time. I found many will rise about one foot per second when allowed to stop between jerks and properly timed the jerk or sweep of the rod will put it back down to a consistent depth.
The real interesting ones are the crankbaits that are marked with larger diving claims.
By definition, a crankbait is a “lipped diving lure”. The construction of a crank-bait has several characteristics that determine its ability to dive to consistent depths while running upright and retrieving straight and true. The location, size and angle of the diving lip on the front of the lure is foremost among these things. Many other factors control the depth it will dive to, including the length of your cast, rod tip position, retrieve speed, and line diameter. Unless you are trolling or making exceptionally long casts, I find that most of the lures run approximately 1/2 of the depth that they claim on the package. Example; a lure marked 20+ is probably capable of touching bottom at about 10 feet deep on a good portion of a long cast. Similarly, one marked "10ft diver", may run well at five or six feet. Small diameter line will allow the lure to dive deeper since it reduces the water drag. Long casts get deeper since you are above the lure and constantly applying upward pressure. Retrieve speed must be experimented with since reel retrieve ratios differ.
Probably the best way to know how deep your crankbaits are running is to find a long tapering point and cast across it. Observe the depth of your cast angle and note when you feel the lure bumping on the bottom. Move up or down the point until you find or lose contact with the bottom. Try other lures and make notes of which lures actually run at what depths. Experiment with cast lengths and line diameters and you will soon know which lures to tie on for each circumstance.
