DAVE SHADOW: Antlers, fawns, buck antlers and deer babies

Even though the re-growth of the antlers starts almost immediately, it is not noticeable for some time. Many of my neighbors and fellow hunters are now seeing bucks with very noticeable and impressive racks. The antlers are now in velvet, meaning the bone growing processes are continuing to be fed by this coating of blood rich mat.

Eventually, as the summer continues, the blood supply will stop and the antlers will harden into normal bone horns. The bucks will then shed the velvet covering by rubbing their racks against trees and bushes. Following that, the "Rut" or mating season will start the process all over again.

The does that are bred in the late fall and early winter will go through a gestation period of seven months and usually give birth to from one to three fawns. The number of fawns is directly relative to habitat, food and surrounding stress. The fawns are usually born in May or early June.

The fawns have no odor when young and the doe can hide them pretty successfully providing that the proper habitat exists. This is why it’s important to leave spring growth along fence rows and waterways in the early season. This habitat provides cover until the row crops can be used for hiding spots.