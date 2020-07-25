DAVE SHADOW: Antlers, fawns, buck antlers and deer babies

It’s well into a time of regeneration for both the flora and fauna in our surrounding countryside. The wheat has mostly been cut and beans have been planted in its place hoping for a”double-crop” on that land.
Many bales of both straw and hay line the fields and storage spots in wait of the upcoming winter season when the grasses are not available for the cattle and horses. The rural roads that just a few weeks ago seemed like driving across an empty prairie are now lined with corn taller than your head and nice green soy beans.
Instead of being like a prairie, it’s now like driving through a green canyon. These are the processes of growth and regeneration.
Similar processes to the above are happening in the animal worlds. Most of the animals and birds produce their young in the spring. This gives the young a chance to grow and get strong before the rigors of winter come again.
The winter finds the weaker individuals of each species, eliminating those and resulting in a stronger surviving bloodline. Recently, I’ve been seeing more of the young that were previously hidden in the thicker woods and fencerows.
The whitetail deer are always at the top of my list of critters to watch as they go thru these cycles. Most of the bucks had shed their head-gear about the end of February, leaving them to look very similar to the does from a distance.
Even though the re-growth of the antlers starts almost immediately, it is not noticeable for some time. Many of my neighbors and fellow hunters are now seeing bucks with very noticeable and impressive racks. The antlers are now in velvet, meaning the bone growing processes are continuing to be fed by this coating of blood rich mat.
Eventually, as the summer continues, the blood supply will stop and the antlers will harden into normal bone horns. The bucks will then shed the velvet covering by rubbing their racks against trees and bushes. Following that, the "Rut" or mating season will start the process all over again.
The does that are bred in the late fall and early winter will go through a gestation period of seven months and usually give birth to from one to three fawns. The number of fawns is directly relative to habitat, food and surrounding stress. The fawns are usually born in May or early June.
The fawns have no odor when young and the doe can hide them pretty successfully providing that the proper habitat exists. This is why it’s important to leave spring growth along fence rows and waterways in the early season. This habitat provides cover until the row crops can be used for hiding spots.
It is uncanny to watch a doe hide a fawn and see him lie there unmoving until she communicates with him that is OK to move. Many times a doe will act as a decoy to attract and draw danger away from the fawn. The fawns grow quickly and soon become adept at both hiding and quickly evading danger.
I once watched a coyote chasing a fawn. The fawn jumped the creek but the coyote saw him and pursued him. The fawn immediately dove into some unbelievably thick undergrowth where even the coyote couldn’t match his speed and evasion processes. The coyote came back past my location and I ruined the rest of his day.
Similar reproduction processes happen in most all the animal and bird worlds and are very entertaining and educational to watch. I have some tree frogs and ground squirrels that have moved into my yard in the recent past. They are both interesting, but I’m not sure how welcome they may become.
Rosalie’s flowers are in peril and that brings on a war against the ground squirrels, I’ll bet. The apple trees and peach trees are loaded beyond their capacity but the aggravating Japanese beetles are waging war upon them. I’m spraying them regularly but that cuts into my fishing time.