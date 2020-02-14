DAVE SHADOW: Central Illinois expo was an outstanding success

ARTHUR — We have come to expect excellence from the Central Illinois Outdoor Expo in these last nine years and this year’s performance was nothing less.

This show at the Otto Center in Arthur has become a staple of anticipation to both the locals and those who travel considerable distance to enjoy the products, services and a fine lunch. The venue was extended to include health and wellness products this year along with the normal outdoor and sporting products and services normally expected. This provided a welcome level of variety conducive to all genders and age levels.

One of the newer services included a booth, manned by Dale Good, with the facilities, knowledge and ability to score the antlers of hunters favorite bucks. Ted Briseno had an outstanding booth showing his vast knowledge and ability as an artist and creator of superior fishing lures. The detail on these creations is amazing. His wall art included natural wood products with wildlife depicted in great detail. One of the most noticed was a large wood excerpt from a tree that depicted multiple raccoons peeking out of the various limbs. Another offering, that sold quickly, was a slab with a beautiful eagle. Ted exhibited my recent skull art creations and he had the larger buck scored at an impressive 196 6/8 gross. That’s a big deer, folks!

