DAVE SHADOW: How important is your fishing line?

This line is very small in diameter compared to a mono line of equal strength, casts well, ties well and has very little memory. This lack of memory reduces the line twist that comes with many reels therefore resulting in fewer bird-nests and bad words. There are some other innovations and hybrid products that are very good in addition to the above but I find it’s almost always better to stick with the products of the major manufacturers.

Since the line is the only connection you have with that big fish that you hope to land, it’s pretty important to keep good quality line between the reel and the hook, right? However, think about how much line there is on your reel and just how much of that line do you actually use? Most of us may have up to 100 yards of line on the reel but in freshwater fishing on our local lakes we probably only cast twenty yards of so each time. That means the remainder of that line just rides there and usually gets thrown away when the first twenty yards gets to looking bad.

There are a couple of solutions for this. Number one is to place several yards of lower cost line on the bottom layers of the reel just to take up space, and then tie on your better line. Another is to simply reverse the line when you think you’ve used up the top quality of the first twenty yards or so. Simply stretch it out and tie it back on from the opposite end. Now you have new line on that portion that is being used and the old line is at the bottom of the reel.

Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.

