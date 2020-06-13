DAVE SHADOW: How important is your fishing line?

Fishing line has been a controversial subject since ancient times as it was depicted on the walls of caves and in the writings of very early authors. It’s been said that your line is the only connection between you and the fish, indicating the utmost in importance.
That could almost be said of some of the other tackle items but needless to say, the line is very important. I’m not going to dwell on the prehistoric findings of when man used small pieces of bones and other similar articles for fishhooks. Just looking at the lines and fabrication practices from about the 1600’s to the present is mind boggling enough. Let’s just see how the evolution processes relates to our present day fishing.
Some of the early lines were made from horsehair, cotton, linen, or other man-made items and braided together. This must have been a very time consuming process. The elite of the anglers used line made from silk and this was not only much more time intensive but those meticulous processes also made it much more expensive. Only those with the means could afford those lines.The common anglers used the more common cotton and similar braids. Note: Anglers refers to fishermen that use hooks for catching their fish rather than nets, harpoons, gigs etc.
Those early lines were subject to weaknesses, line rot and deterioration from the sun and chemical elements. It was necessary to stretch out the line to dry between outings and store the line in a good environment. Thank heavens those days are past.
In the 1900’s fishing line advanced from the old hand braided and also earlier machine braided methods when companies created polymers like nylon. These elements may not have been created for fishing line but it wasn’t long until they were refined and in use as what we call monofilaments. The “mono” simply means from one thread rather than a braided combination. Some of the later lines that we call monofilaments may not technically be such, but close enough for fishermen terms.
Monofilament line has become the most used of the lines due to its relatively low cost, buoyancy, and ease of tying. It has an excellent knot strength and knots tend to stay tight. The mono however does have considerable stretching tendencies. This may be good in some instances but may also be bad when trying to set the hook on a fish. The stretch results in less force being applied to the hook and sometimes results in an inadequate hook-set.
Fluorocarbon is a newer material than that of monofilament lines. It is a heavier line that tends to sink rather than float. This is advantageous in some instances, a negative in others. Fluorocarbon is normally much more transparent than many other lines but has poor knot strength. This makes it necessary to tie the more intensive and tedious knots to keep up the strength of the knot.
There are some superlines on the market that look to be more expensive and may be hard to justify for the average angler. However with a little deeper inspection some of those may actually be a better buy. My personal preference is Berkley Fireline Crystal. This line lasts much longer resulting in less cost in the long run.
This line is very small in diameter compared to a mono line of equal strength, casts well, ties well and has very little memory. This lack of memory reduces the line twist that comes with many reels therefore resulting in fewer bird-nests and bad words. There are some other innovations and hybrid products that are very good in addition to the above but I find it’s almost always better to stick with the products of the major manufacturers.
Since the line is the only connection you have with that big fish that you hope to land, it’s pretty important to keep good quality line between the reel and the hook, right? However, think about how much line there is on your reel and just how much of that line do you actually use? Most of us may have up to 100 yards of line on the reel but in freshwater fishing on our local lakes we probably only cast twenty yards of so each time. That means the remainder of that line just rides there and usually gets thrown away when the first twenty yards gets to looking bad.
There are a couple of solutions for this. Number one is to place several yards of lower cost line on the bottom layers of the reel just to take up space, and then tie on your better line. Another is to simply reverse the line when you think you’ve used up the top quality of the first twenty yards or so. Simply stretch it out and tie it back on from the opposite end. Now you have new line on that portion that is being used and the old line is at the bottom of the reel.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
