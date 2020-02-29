DAVE SHADOW: If you don't like this weather, just wait a bit

Remember the winters of the seventies? I usually try not to and just enjoy the milder winters that seem to be the norm these days. Those big snow drifts and impassable roads are just bad memories. This past week has been a “roller-coaster” of varied weather patterns and as of this writing it seems like a continuing trend. Temperatures soar and the sun shines for a day or so and then we get the monsoon season and freezing temperatures again. Oh well, at least we have a hope that in a few weeks the flowers will be flourishing and gardens will be being prepared for the upcoming growing season.
This past week allowed me to accomplish some outdoor work and it was rather enjoyable. Anytime you can split firewood wearing a tee shirt in February, it ain’t all bad. I upped my wood container inventory to 36+ in a few days and that equates to about 900 bundles of firewood. It’s all aged and split and ready for the upcoming camping season. I always work at least a year in advance so that the wood is properly seasoned for good operation. I’m working to get ahead a bit so that it doesn’t affect my spring fishing, badly. My philosophy is to put more hours on my bass boat than my log splitter and lawn mower combined! Good plan!
Since the rain curtailed the outdoor operations, I decided to attempt to mould a pistol holster from some scrap pieces of harness leather that was laying on the shop shelf. I’ve stitched and sewn several holsters but have not attempted to actually mould one into the contour of the actual weapon shape. This should be interesting and after all, life’s just full of new experiences. Not all of which are successful!
On top of all of the above, we’re in the process of re-tasking some equipment in the sheet metal shop so it will be a busy day in spite of the inclement weather. Sometimes the undesirable weather forces us to do some cleaning and maintenance or repair work that gets put off otherwise. It’s terribly easy to “put off” some of these less desirable jobs when the productive work load and weather is greater.
The recent rains are causing the catfish to migrate upstream into the face of the incoming water in search of new food sources. If you can brave the elements they are more accessible during these conditions. Find the little “bottlenecks” and eddies and treat yourself to some fine catfish fillets. Have a good day and keep smiling. It makes people wonder what you’re up to!
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier.