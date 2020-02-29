DAVE SHADOW: If you don't like this weather, just wait a bit

Remember the winters of the seventies? I usually try not to and just enjoy the milder winters that seem to be the norm these days. Those big snow drifts and impassable roads are just bad memories. This past week has been a “roller-coaster” of varied weather patterns and as of this writing it seems like a continuing trend. Temperatures soar and the sun shines for a day or so and then we get the monsoon season and freezing temperatures again. Oh well, at least we have a hope that in a few weeks the flowers will be flourishing and gardens will be being prepared for the upcoming growing season.

This past week allowed me to accomplish some outdoor work and it was rather enjoyable. Anytime you can split firewood wearing a tee shirt in February, it ain’t all bad. I upped my wood container inventory to 36+ in a few days and that equates to about 900 bundles of firewood. It’s all aged and split and ready for the upcoming camping season. I always work at least a year in advance so that the wood is properly seasoned for good operation. I’m working to get ahead a bit so that it doesn’t affect my spring fishing, badly. My philosophy is to put more hours on my bass boat than my log splitter and lawn mower combined! Good plan!

