DAVE SHADOW: Warming waters affect fishing success

If you haven’t been aware of the warm (hot) weather, you either haven’t been in east central Illinois or you’ve been inside in the air conditioning.

Actually it not a bad idea to stay out of the severe heat as much as possible, but we can still do many activities in the early morning or late afternoon hours and not suffer so much.

Problem with that is that I seem to have too many projects for that smaller time period. I’ve been spraying fruit trees, bundling firewood, and then trying to get in a bit of fishing all in the early hours. Not enough hours!

Along with that I’ve been renovating an old Kubota RTV900 during the hotter time of the day since I’m able to get it into the shop and under the fan. It’s not a big re-build — just repairing some inoperative items from past boo-boo’s. I’ve added a winch and some off-road lights, repaired the parking brake and some other minor worries. Still have to put down a new floorboard covering and a few more cosmetic things. Seems like every time I fix one thing, there’s another that pops up. Keeps me out of Rosalie’s way as she makes another beautiful quilting masterpiece, however!