DAVE SHADOW: Warming waters affect fishing success

If you haven’t been aware of the warm (hot) weather, you either haven’t been in east central Illinois or you’ve been inside in the air conditioning.
Actually it not a bad idea to stay out of the severe heat as much as possible, but we can still do many activities in the early morning or late afternoon hours and not suffer so much.
Problem with that is that I seem to have too many projects for that smaller time period. I’ve been spraying fruit trees, bundling firewood, and then trying to get in a bit of fishing all in the early hours. Not enough hours!
Along with that I’ve been renovating an old Kubota RTV900 during the hotter time of the day since I’m able to get it into the shop and under the fan. It’s not a big re-build — just repairing some inoperative items from past boo-boo’s. I’ve added a winch and some off-road lights, repaired the parking brake and some other minor worries. Still have to put down a new floorboard covering and a few more cosmetic things. Seems like every time I fix one thing, there’s another that pops up. Keeps me out of Rosalie’s way as she makes another beautiful quilting masterpiece, however!
The fishing success has varied from one angler to another. Probably this is partially due to fishing skills and adaptability. The water temperatures are up and certainly this has some effect on the fish. Water temperature affects some species more than others. Most species have a preferred range where they feed most actively and are most aggressive. As the temperatures drop below this range the metabolism of the fish slows and he feeds less and is less aggressive.
The same happens when the temperatures rise above this range. Usually this results in the fish moving into deeper water. They sometimes move back into shallower water in the early mornings and late afternoons depending on the food source.
The water current temperatures of 78 to 81 are causing the above results. The crappie anglers who insist on fishing the high water in Shelbyville with bobbers and minnows seem to be reporting slow-downs in results, whereas those willing to sacrifice many hooks and/or jigs fishing deeper in the tree-tops are still catching limits.
The bass bite has still been good on Mattoon early and late on a variety of lures. I was somewhat successful with a vibrating jig recently and still caught a few on a buzz bait until the sun hit the water.
I know of one old Marine that seems to be catching catfish with great size regularly. These whiskered critters are really fun to catch even if you release them. They do make some fine catfish fritters, though.
No matter what species you elect to pursue, it's better and safer than gathering together in large groups and COVID-19 problems. Practice good hygiene, wear your mask when required to go out for groceries, etc., and sanitize your hands regularly.
Together — by staying apart — we can get this pandemic behind us and eventually get back to something like a normal lifestyle.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the JG-TC.
