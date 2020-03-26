DAVE SHADOW: What do our animals eat?

We are surrounded by multitudes of varieties of wildlife; all of which must eat to survive.
It’s a bit surprising to look into their actual feeding processes and see what they prefer and also what they will eat if the preferred meal isn’t available. It’s sort of like the neighbor kid that would much prefer a cheeseburger but will eat some brussel sprouts if he gets hungry enough. Probably have to have some cheese sauce on them, however.
While most of us see wildlife on regular basis, many do not have any idea of their feeding habits or why they are seen in specific places. Here’s a bit of info on what they eat and what eats them.
Also, someone asked me recently why there are so many animals of various species out along the roadways. There are at least a couple of reasons for this. First of all some grain is regularly lost in transport from the grain bins and fields on the way to the grain elevators. Also, the highway departments spread salt in an effort to provide safer road conditions. Both of these items are attractants to many varieties of birds and animals.
Whitetail deer
The larger of the deer species that occupy our neighborhood lands are herbivores, meaning they live primarily on plants. Contrary to the eating habits of cows, who will eat most anything in their path, the deer are selective eaters. They prefer forbs (weeds) over all other sources and do not eat large portions of normal grasses. They will pick among the grasses to find the select items they cherish.
Having much smaller stomachs than cows, they must eat every four hours or so to remain healthy. They seem to digest four to nine pounds of food per day depending on its source.
Since weeds and berries are not available all year long, they fall to other sources and the newly emergent twigs in the ends of tree limbs are a main food source. In the fall mast crops such as acorns provide much needed energies to build up fat for the winter and the mating seasons. Some berries also fall into their pickings and they may also eat fungi such as mushrooms. Maybe that’s why I can’t find enough mushrooms?
Their main adversaries are coyotes, hunters and automobiles.
Raccoons
These masked raiders are most noted for their ring-tails, masked faces and uncanny abilities to get into places where they are unwanted.
Their dense coat provides much needed insulation for winter foraging. Their natural food source consists of 40 percent invertebrates, 33 percent plants, and 27 percent vertebrates. However they are very adaptable to human activity and will eat many types of human refuse. Their memories and abilities to use their paws are exceptional.
They’ve been known to unlatch doors and remember how and where to do it for up to three years. Their main adversaries are also coyotes, hunters and automobiles.
Possums
These critters appear to be one of the most useless animals in nature, but as always, they too provide a service in the balance of nature.
They are scavengers by nature and will eat large varieties of foods. Being omnivores, they will eat both plants and animals. Insects, small rodents, frogs, birds, berries, garbage, bird seed and pet food are main staples, along with road kills of various varieties. They raid a lot of the ground-nesting birds nests, destroying their offspring or eggs and their ability to reproduce.
It always seems like automobiles must be their greatest threat, especially during a damp foggy night.
Squirrels
Being omnivores, squirrels do eat both plants and animals, but seem to much prefer the plants in most cases.
They eat fruits, vegetables, nuts, plants, flowers, bird’s eggs, insects and some fungi. They have also adapted to human foods such as cheeses and cereals in many cases.
Threats come from many sources, such as hawks, owls, hunters, coyotes and cars.
Rabbits
Rabbits are herbivores, meaning they eat plants rather than animals and meat. They prefer soft, easy-to-chew items such as new-growth plant parts.
Succulent grasses and hay types are much preferred items. Yes, they will eat carrots, but they are not high on their preferred list. In the winter they eat dried leaves and seek out plants that are still green and hidden among the other foliage.
Seems like everything picks on the lowly rabbit. Cars, coyotes, dogs, cats, hawks, owls and hunters all pursue the rabbits.
This is just a small portion of our wildlife and their habits. Even though the types of foods are interesting, the loss of many types of habitat necessary for the survival and prosperity of the wildlife is of the utmost importance. Promote the placement and preservation of good habitat every time possible.
Dave Shadow is an outdoor columnist for the Journal-Gazette/Times-Courier.
