DAVE SHADOW: What do our animals eat?

We are surrounded by multitudes of varieties of wildlife; all of which must eat to survive.

It’s a bit surprising to look into their actual feeding processes and see what they prefer and also what they will eat if the preferred meal isn’t available. It’s sort of like the neighbor kid that would much prefer a cheeseburger but will eat some brussel sprouts if he gets hungry enough. Probably have to have some cheese sauce on them, however.

While most of us see wildlife on regular basis, many do not have any idea of their feeding habits or why they are seen in specific places. Here’s a bit of info on what they eat and what eats them.

Also, someone asked me recently why there are so many animals of various species out along the roadways. There are at least a couple of reasons for this. First of all some grain is regularly lost in transport from the grain bins and fields on the way to the grain elevators. Also, the highway departments spread salt in an effort to provide safer road conditions. Both of these items are attractants to many varieties of birds and animals.

Whitetail deer