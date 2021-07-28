Decatur-based community radio station ready to grow

DECATUR — Community radio station WLLULP 107.9 has been serving Decatur and Macon County through its programming and outreach for more that four years.

Alexander Martin, engineer for Love, Life, Community Radio, or WLLULP, said the hope is for the nonprofit radio station to expand further into the public and it needs the community's help with a fundraising goal of $270,000.

Originally located on West Prairie Avenue, Martin plans to move the station to a building more conducive to community events.

“We want to get into somewhere where people can see us,” he said.

The potential building was a center once used for community events on West Eldorado Street. The space will include a stage, activity and classroom areas, and the radio station.

“It will hold everything that we need,” Martin said. “The building is going to help the community with all the programs that we do.”

The station has partnered with others in the community important for growth, including Decatur Public Schools, Richland Community College, the Decatur Public Library, city leaders and activists. Programming consists of positive messages to promote the community events and subjects.

“This is going to be the place for people to use, to get together,” Martin said, noting it could be used for such things as weddings and organizational activities.

