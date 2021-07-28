Decatur-based community radio station ready to grow

We invite their faces and voices into our homes regularly. They're the ones we often look to for news, information and entertainment. And we remember them fondly, even if they were only around for a few months and if it's been years since we thought of them. Here's an update on some past Decatur radio and television personalities.
DECATUR — Community radio station
WLLULP 107.9 has been serving Decatur and Macon County through its programming and outreach for more that four years.
Alexander Martin, engineer for Love, Life, Community Radio, or WLLULP, said the hope is for the
nonprofit radio station to expand further into the public and it needs the community's help with a fundraising goal of $270,000.
Originally located on West Prairie Avenue, Martin plans to move the station to a building more conducive to community events.
“We want to get into somewhere where people can see us,” he said.
The potential building was a center once used for community events on West Eldorado Street. The space will include a stage, activity and classroom areas, and the radio station.
“It will hold everything that we need,” Martin said. “The building is going to help the community with all the programs that we do.”
The station has partnered with others in the community important for growth, including
Decatur Public Schools, Richland Community College, the Decatur Public Library, city leaders and activists. Programming consists of positive messages to promote the community events and subjects.
“This is going to be the place for people to use, to get together,” Martin said, noting it could be used for such things as weddings and organizational activities.
Remember these Decatur broadcast personalities?
Mikaela Hunt
Mikaela Hunt Reporter, WAND-TV, 2001-2007 Currently: Chief communications officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce. "I also have a media training and consulting business on the side, Mikaela Media, and host a show on iHeart Radio/610 WTVN called 'What Matters' every Sunday afternoon," she said.
Husband Marcus Thorpe, who also worked at WAND, live in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, and have two boys, ages 8 and 10.
Shea Anderson
Shea Anderson WSOY's "Byers and Co.," 2009 to 2011
Currently: Director of Decatur Memorial Hospital OCCHealth & Wellness.
Shannon Mason
Shannon Mason Cromwell and Neuhoff radio, 1995-2015
Currently: She worked in human resources, was a branch manager for a staffing agency and now is a recruiter for Caterpillar.
Ron Rector
Ron Rector WAND-TV sportscaster, 1989-2002
Currently: Part-time sales associate at the Boy Scout Shop in Austin, Texas, 2015-present. He's also active in ministry as a volunteer and occasionally preach. He has three grown married children and three grandchildren.
Mike Cleff
Mike Cleff WAND-TV reporter, 1988-1995
Currently: At Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the third largest school district in the state. He has a variety of tasks, including running the camera for live-streaming sporting events.
Michael T
Michael T Y103 morning host, 2000-2001 and 2008-2016
Currently: "Looking for my next opportunity. Furloughed in 2020 due to COVID."
Mike Spaulding
Mike Spaulding WSOY Radio, 2012-2016
Currently: Managing editor at WTMJ Radio in Milwaukee. Employed there since 2016.
Abbie Miller
Chris Bullock
Chris Bullock On-air and management, Cromwell Group, 1989-2016
Currently: Vice president and general manager for the Springfield Capitol Radio Group radio stations – WDBR, WQQL, WLFZ, WYMG, WTAX, Pure Oldies 107.5 and 101.1 The Outlaw.
Lisa Kaye
Lisa Kaye Neuhoff Media, 2012-2016
Currently: "Living in Arizona, where I am a public information officer and a voiceover talent."
Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K)
Kimberly Knox (Kimmy K) Neuhoff Radio, 1997 to 2014
Currently: IHeartMedia anchor news at KFBK in Sacramento, California.
