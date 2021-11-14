Decatur Blaze edged in two games at home by Midwest Blackbirds

Friday night, Jonathan Gurgul tallied a goal and two assists, JP Weber a goal and an assist and Walker Smith also scored to go along with two assists from Dominick Didzerekis. In goal, Randon Striplin made 16 saves.
In the finale Saturday night, Gurgul scored all three goals, Finn Moss assisted on each, and Striplin and Sean Knudtson combined on a 15-save effort between the pipes.
Next weekend, Decatur hosts the Detroit Fighting Irish Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) at the Decatur Civic Center before heading on the road to play the Blackbirds Sunday at 11:15 a.m. from the Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer, Ind.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison After working out on the ice the team heads over to their locker room across the parking lot for some weight training. Among those working out are from left Curtis Schlereth, Nolen Slager, Patrick Kelly, Garret Maged and Shane Johnson.
PHOTOS: Decatur Blaze hockey team moving ahead after Hockeyville USA contest
1 of 20
davis kree decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Justin Davis and Justus Kree faceoff during practice on the Decatur Civic Center Ice. The Decatur Blaze which is part of the United States Premier Hockey League.
maged decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Head coach Zac Pearson observes as Garret Maged and Micah Young go through one of their drills.
young decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Micah Young of Towanda, Il. watches one of the drills during practice at the Decatur Civic Center.
weight decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Decatur Blaze teammates go outside for one of their weight exercises after practicing on the ice.
schlereth decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison After working out on the ice the team heads over to their locker room across the parking lot for some weight training. Among those working out are from left Curtis Schlereth, Nolen Slager, Patrick Kelly, Garret Maged and Shane Johnson.
schingoethe decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Zach Schingoethe tries to score a goal past Bryan Briggs during a Decatur Blaze practice.
rowe decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Blake Rowe, Micah Young, Curtis Schlereth, Dalton Parrish and Justus Kree work on drills during Decatur Blaze practice.
pearson decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Coach Zac Pearson goes over the next drill with the players as they practice on the ice at the Decatur Civic Center.
mascot decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Garret Maged holds team mascot Blazer, a hamster, in the locker room. Also pictured from left are Patrick Kelly, Curtis Schlereth and Luka Znidarsic.
Davis Decatur blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Justin Davis skates down the ice during a practice for the Decatur Blaze.
10 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
9 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League. This is the teams mascot Blazer.
8 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
7 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
6 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
5 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
4 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
3 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
2 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.
1 blaze 10272015.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison The Decatur Blaze practice for another season in the United States Premier Hockey League.