Decatur Blaze edged in two games at home by Midwest Blackbirds

DECATUR, Ill. – The Decatur Blaze played well but suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Midwest Blackbirds over the weekend at the Decatur Civic Center.

Both games were decided by a 4-3 score.

Friday night, Jonathan Gurgul tallied a goal and two assists, JP Weber a goal and an assist and Walker Smith also scored to go along with two assists from Dominick Didzerekis. In goal, Randon Striplin made 16 saves.

In the finale Saturday night, Gurgul scored all three goals, Finn Moss assisted on each, and Striplin and Sean Knudtson combined on a 15-save effort between the pipes.

Next weekend, Decatur hosts the Detroit Fighting Irish Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) at the Decatur Civic Center before heading on the road to play the Blackbirds Sunday at 11:15 a.m. from the Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer, Ind.

All USPHL games are available on HockeyTV.com.

