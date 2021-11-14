 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Blaze edged in two games at home by Midwest Blackbirds

  • 0

After having to close attendance and work within quarantine last year, the Decatur Blaze is looking forward to the 2021-2022 season with new players and an even newer facility to call home

DECATUR, Ill. – The Decatur Blaze played well but suffered a two-game sweep at the hands of the Midwest Blackbirds over the weekend at the Decatur Civic Center.

Both games were decided by a 4-3 score.

Decatur Blaze

The Decatur Blaze were edged out in two games at home over weekend by Midwest Blackbirds.

Friday night, Jonathan Gurgul tallied a goal and two assists, JP Weber a goal and an assist and Walker Smith also scored to go along with two assists from Dominick Didzerekis. In goal, Randon Striplin made 16 saves.

Decatur Blaze

The Decatur Blaze were edged out in two games at home over weekend by Midwest Blackbirds.

In the finale Saturday night, Gurgul scored all three goals, Finn Moss assisted on each, and Striplin and Sean Knudtson combined on a 15-save effort between the pipes.

Next weekend, Decatur hosts the Detroit Fighting Irish Friday (5 p.m.) and Saturday night (7:30 p.m.) at the Decatur Civic Center before heading on the road to play the Blackbirds Sunday at 11:15 a.m. from the Midwest Training and Ice Center in Dyer, Ind.

All USPHL games are available on HockeyTV.com.

PHOTOS: Decatur Blaze hockey team moving ahead after Hockeyville USA contest

1 of 20
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News