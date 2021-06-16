 Skip to main content
Decatur Celebration comes to an end, board files for bankruptcy

Decatur Celebration office

The letters advertising the Decatur Celebration office location at 160 E. Main St., are almost gone.

 Donnette Beckett
DECATUR — Decatur Celebration, Inc. has announced the end of the street festival and that its board has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

The Decatur Celebration Board of Directors issued a statement announcing the end of the annual street festival and its having filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"We’ve remained transparent about our financial struggles over the last year of this pandemic and our efforts to minimize overhead costs. We have met with local entities with hopes of establishing a mutually beneficial partnership to prolong the longevity of the organization, to no avail. So, it is with a heavy heart, we announce that Decatur Celebration, Inc. has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy and thus produced its final street festival, French Fried 5K and Scream Haunted House," the board said in a statement.

The announcement came late Tuesday night after the Herald & Review posted an article addressing questions regarding the 34-year-old street festival's future. In that story, numerous vendors shared frustration about the lack of communication regarding future of the festival and a possible refund of money paid to reserve spots in the 2020 event which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sun has set on the Decatur Celebration. Or has it?

Numerous attempts by the Herald & Review to identify and contact current board officials were unsuccessful.

According the the Illinois Attorney General's Office website, "Chapter 7 is appropriate for individuals and businesses of any size. Companies that want to go completely out of business or liquidate should use Chapter 7. This is usually the easiest and fastest way to settle debts."

2019 Decatur Celebration IRS document

According to the attorney general's office, in a Chapter 7 case, state law determines which possessions the debtor may keep; and a trustee sells the rest of the assets to pay as many of the debts as possible.

Melissa Kitchens, a parent with the Swingsations Boosters, talks on challenges and efforts with fundraising without Decatur Celebration.

The street festival featured street performers, a hot dog eating contest, craft vendors, wine garden and craft beer, food vendors, and national acts during the first weekend in August.

This story will be updated.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

