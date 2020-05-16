Decatur disc golfers return to course after shut down

DECATUR — Ben Alexander and Ryan Lutz decided to spend Saturday morning playing a round of disc golf at the Forsyth Park Disc Golf Course.
The Decatur residents saidcoronavirus shouldn’t stop anyone from the activity.
“This gets you out, not trapped in the house,” Alexander, 42, said. “Part of being healthy is being out and letting the sun hit you, and exercise.”
The golfers hiked the 18 holes, which takes up more than a mile. For added strength building, they carry backpacks weighing up to 20 pounds. “And then there’s the throwing,” Alexander said. “It’s a good workout, and good to be with people.”
The state's stay-at-home order closed various businesses and activities to contain the virus. Those restrictions have eased in recent weeks.
Alexander and Lutz were able to keep their social distance as they traveled the course. According to the golfers, regular golf is measured in yards. Disc golf is measured in feet.
The local golfers chose Saturday, because of their availability to play. Many disc golf courses do not require a reservation. Another positive aspect of disc golf is the cost. Most courses are free to play.
“The discs cost a little more than golf balls would, but a lot less than a club,” Lutz said. “As long as you don’t lose them a lot, you can come out ahead.”
The discs come in different colors as well as options, including drivers, putters and others with names similar to regular golf clubs.
Lutz, 27, said he enjoys the social aspect of the sport. “I like to go out and spend time with other people,” he said. “I’m not the greatest, but it’s a lot of fun.”
Golfers also have a range of local courses to choose from. The Forsyth course has open areas as well as closed-in woods. “You have different kinds of challenges,” Alexander said.
Other local courses include Decatur's Nelson Park and Jo Clark Siegert in Pana. Champaign, Bloomington, Mattoon and Springfield have a choice of courses as well.
On the last of the 18 holes, Lutz hit a tree, stopping the disc from entering the chained elevated hole. Apparently that’s a good move.
“You have to throw it more times if you don’t do as well,” he said. “So you get to stay out a little longer.”
