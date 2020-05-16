Decatur disc golfers return to course after shutdown

“The discs cost a little more than golf balls would, but a lot less than a club,” Lutz said. “As long as you don’t lose them a lot, you can come out ahead.”

The discs come in different colors as well as options, including drivers, putters and others with names similar to regular golf clubs.

Lutz, 27, said he enjoys the social aspect of the sport. “I like to go out and spend time with other people,” he said. “I’m not the greatest, but it’s a lot of fun.”

Golfers also have a range of local courses to choose from. The Forsyth course has open areas as well as closed-in woods. “You have different kinds of challenges,” Alexander said.

Other local courses include Decatur's Nelson Park and Jo Clark Siegert in Pana. Champaign, Bloomington, Mattoon and Springfield have a choice of courses as well.

On the last of the 18 holes, Lutz hit a tree, stopping the disc from entering the chained elevated hole. Apparently that’s a good move.