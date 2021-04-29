 Skip to main content
Decatur named 2020 Tree City USA
Decatur named 2020 Tree City USA

decgal-arborday 32 04.29.17A.JPG

Clay Jackson, Herald & Review Arbor Day ceremony with a tree planting was held Friday behind Parsons Elementary School in Decatur.

DECATUR — Decatur has once again been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation

The city achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements of having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Decatur City Council has set aside funds in the 2021 budget to plant more than 100 trees. Additional trees could also be planted in the Johns Hill neighborhood through the city's partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. 

“The trees being planted and cared for by Decatur are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. 

