Decatur named 2020 Tree City USA

Clay Jackson, Herald & Review Arbor Day ceremony with a tree planting was held Friday behind Parsons Elementary School in Decatur.
DECATUR — Decatur has once again been named a Tree City USA by the
Arbor Day Foundation.
The city achieved the recognition by meeting
the program’s four requirements of having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
The Decatur City Council has set aside funds in the 2021 budget to plant more than 100 trees. Additional trees could also be planted in the Johns Hill neighborhood through the city's partnership with the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
The town of Normal, recognized again as a Tree City USA community, is celebrating Arbor Day with two events this week. See the details.
“The trees being planted and cared for by Decatur are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation.
