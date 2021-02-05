 Skip to main content
Decatur park commissioner elected to state parks association board
DECATUR — Decatur Park District Commissioner Dr. Kristin White was recently elected to the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Board of Trustees.

She has been a member of the Decatur Park District board since 2019.

As a trustee, White's will assist in advancing and preserving Illinois park districts, forest preserves, conservation, recreation, and special recreation agencies. The 19-member board advises the association in providing services, research, advocacy, public awareness, and educational programs to its membership of 360 park, recreation and conservation agencies and nearly 100 affiliated business partners.

“Dr. White is a tremendous champion of the numerous benefits of parks, recreation, and conservation,” said Peter Murphy, state association president and chief executive officer. “Her commitment to community service and her enthusiasm for improving health and wellness through parks and recreation are unparalleled. We are fortunate to have her on the IAPD board.”

White is a member of the IAPD Nominating Committee and the Program Committee. Since 2004, she has been a Decatur chiropractor specializing in sports medicine. She has also served on the Decatur Sister Cities Committee and has been on delegations to both of Decatur’s sister cities in Japan and Germany.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

