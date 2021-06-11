Decatur Park District resumes normal activities

Guy and Rose Scovill built this beautiful Chinese-inspired in the 1920s and 1930s. It was deeded to the Decatur Park District in the 1940s.
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District’s activities and facilities will resume normal operations following the Restore Illinois Plan phase 5 regulations.
The Centers for Disease Control, The Illinois Department of Public Health and Macon County Health Department’s safety guidance and procedures will be implemented beginning Friday, June 11.
Splash Cove and Scovill Zoo will no longer require advanced reservations for entrance. Reservation for this weekend will still be honored.
The Decatur Indoor Sports Center, located at 1295 W. Wood St., and Nelson Park's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will operate at full capacity. Classes, events and programs will also return to full capacity.
Masks will still be required when traveling on Sky West through the Decatur Airport.
Soft opening on Thursday at Splash Cove in Decatur.
CLAY JACKSON HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
