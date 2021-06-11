 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Park District resumes normal activities

{{featured_button_text}}

Guy and Rose Scovill built this beautiful Chinese-inspired in the 1920s and 1930s. It was deeded to the Decatur Park District in the 1940s. 

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District’s activities and facilities will resume normal operations following the Restore Illinois Plan phase 5 regulations.

The Centers for Disease Control, The Illinois Department of Public Health and Macon County Health Department’s safety guidance and procedures will be implemented beginning Friday, June 11.

Guy and Rose Scovill built this beautiful Chinese-inspired in the 1920s and 1930s. It was deeded to the Decatur Park District in the 1940s. 

Splash Cove and Scovill Zoo will no longer require advanced reservations for entrance. Reservation for this weekend will still be honored.

New Decatur Park District executive director announced

The Decatur Indoor Sports Center, located at 1295 W. Wood St., and Nelson Park's Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will operate at full capacity. Classes, events and programs will also return to full capacity.

Masks will still be required when traveling on Sky West through the Decatur Airport.

PHOTOS: Splash Cove water park has its big premiere

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News