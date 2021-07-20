Decatur Park District seeking feedback on its next 10 years

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District is asking for the community's feedback regarding its future.

As part of the process to develop its master plan for the next 10 years, the park district is inviting residents to participate in an open house from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at Nelson Park Pavilion 1, at 2475 Pavilion Drive, Decatur.

During the open house, residents will be able to hear the progress on the planning process and share ideas and suggestions with the park district on current parks, facilities, and recreation programs. The park district will provide preliminary survey results and draft action items for the master plan update.

Additionally, a sample of residents will receive a mailed invitation to complete a survey with feedback. The park district is encouraging residents who receive the invitations, either as a postcard or printed questionnaire with a cover letter, to respond so that the results are representative of the community.

